Suzie
5h

To surrender our free speech right would be our utter undoing, under any circumstances. In that light, you cannot allow yourself to succumb to such intimidation, but should instead seek measures to counter attack.

One possibility would be to contact our State Dept., who could issue a “Travel Alert” for Indonesia. They are very dependent on tourism, (not to mention trade), in that neck of the woods, and a shot across the bow from the US that could result in putting a serious damper on that money stream might send a chill up THEIR spine.

But whatever you do, surrendering your free speech rights should never be an option, as all other rights will crumble as a result.

J.M. Calabrese
5hEdited

The aim of terrorism is control. Therefore this a form of terrorism: Intimidate the speaker and chill their courage. Control them.

My answer? Fuck them. Move forward. Preserve your speech, courage, and sense of self.

Simply put - act in the manner of our forefathers by respecting the republic and the freedoms they created, some of which we are STILL fighting to protect in certain states.

Fight, fight, fight!

