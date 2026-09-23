The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Bob's avatar
Bob
7h

The same lies that are being told about this situation are being told about news reported every single day and Trump has finally put his finger on it. This is fabulous news as far as I’m concerned.

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
7hEdited

Had Trump closed down the pool and stopped doing any sort of White House briefings, perhaps the 1st Amendment rules should apply, however, he did NOT, he just told sources who have continually lied to the American people about what goes on, are no longer welcome there.

If other sources want to back up the booted liars with pressure tactics, then they simply ADMITTED they also demand the right to lie about whatever they see fit, so GOOD RIDDANCE to them ALL!

Fox thinks they're pulling some power play by denying a "favorable source" for President Trump, as if they are actually such.

Since managing the 2020 election steal, Fox has proven they are no friend to America but rather a T-Rex in sheep's skin.

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