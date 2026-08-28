The Census Bureau’s own Post-Enumeration Survey, the internal audit that checks the official count against a sample of households, found that Tennessee was undercounted by 4.78%, Florida by 3.48%, and Texas by 1.92%. On the other side of the ledger, Delaware was overcounted by 5.45%, Rhode Island by 5.05%, and New York by 3.44%, with Hawaii and Minnesota padded as well. These figures are the Bureau’s own, and they are not rounding artifacts. A 3.48% miss in a state of 22 million people is roughly 750,000 residents who were never recorded. The Bureau published these figures, described them as regrettable, and then explained that nothing could be done about them until 2030. The agency confessed to the error and simultaneously declared the error permanent, which is a convenient combination for anyone who benefits from it, and the people who benefit from it are Democrats.

The 2020 count miscounted Americans in a pattern that ran in a single direction: toward the states Democrats dominate and away from the states Republicans dominate. The direction is the whole story, and a great deal of official commentary since 2022 has been devoted to persuading the public that the direction can be ignored. Democrats and the press that covers for them have talked as if a one-way miss were weather. An error that always lands on the same party’s states is the thing a serious country investigates, and this country has been asked to shrug instead.

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Every census has errors. Counting 330 million people is genuinely hard; some communities are transient or suspicious of federal workers, and no statistical operation of that size comes out clean. All of that is true, and none of it explains what happened in 2020. Random error scatters. If the Bureau’s methods were merely imperfect, the misses would fall on both sides of the political map in roughly equal proportions, and some Republican states would have been padded while some Democratic states were shorted. Six of the eight states with the largest documented undercounts voted for the Republican nominee, and the padded states were, with striking consistency, the ones that send Democrats to Washington. That is the pattern Democrats want treated as an act of God.

Federal employees are entitled to their politics, and I have no interest in impugning the ordinary field enumerator knocking on doors in August heat. Institutions are shaped by the people inside them, and the political monoculture at the Bureau is the sort of fact Democrats prefer to file under trivia. Of Census Bureau employees who made federal campaign contributions in the relevant cycles, roughly 90% of that money went to Democrats. Scholars at the Heritage Foundation and elsewhere have spent two decades documenting how an administrative agency with one-sided staffing does not need a conspiracy to produce one-sided results. Discretionary judgment does the work. Which addresses get a follow-up visit, which vacancies are resolved as occupied, which imputation model gets adopted when the data are thin, all of these are technical calls, and all of them can lean without anyone in the building believing he is doing anything improper. A workforce that writes nine of every ten campaign checks to Democrats will, over millions of small calls, produce a count that looks like a Democratic project. That is what captured agencies do, and the Bureau is a captured agency.

The 2020 count was also not a purely governmental undertaking, which is the part of this story the public knows least about and the part Democrats are least eager to discuss. The Bureau partnered with more than 55 NGOs to encourage participation, and the roster was overwhelmingly progressive. The Funders’ Committee for Civic Participation coordinated much of the philanthropic effort through its census subgroup, drawing in the Ford Foundation, the Open Society Foundations, and the Carnegie Corporation of New York. They brought an explicit political theory of which Americans are undercounted, and they were handed a role in the constitutional headcount. The Bureau’s own budget for the decennial operation ran to approximately $15.6 billion, and a meaningful share of the outreach and messaging work flowed through this network of activist nonprofits. Their stated mission was to reach the hard-to-count, and their get-out-the-count campaigns concentrated on immigrant neighborhoods, black and Hispanic communities, and dense urban precincts. When a government farms out the persuasion phase of a constitutional headcount to organizations with that theory, the result will reflect the theory, and the taxpayer will have funded it. Democrats dressed the operation in the language of equity while running a partisan get-out-the-count drive on public money and progressive foundation cash.

The census is how the country decides who gets power and who gets money, which is why Democrats fought so hard to keep a bad count in place. Apportionment, in plain English, is the rule that divides the 435 seats in the House of Representatives among the states according to population. Those House seats also set each state’s electoral votes, because a state’s electoral vote total is its House delegation plus its two senators. The same numbers drive the formulas that distribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding every year, for highways, Medicaid, education, and housing. Florida and Texas each came close to gaining an additional seat, and the padded states each held seats they had not earned. Had the most overcounted states each surrendered one seat and the most undercounted states each gained one, states that vote Democratic would have lost nine net seats in the House and nine net votes in the Electoral College. Nine electoral votes are a margin capable of deciding a presidency, and they will sit on the board through the 2028 election regardless of what any voter does. Democrats kept those seats. They kept the highway and Medicaid money that travels with them. They kept an Electoral College cushion their own Bureau’s audit says they did not earn.

The Bureau’s defense, that the numbers are locked until the next decennial count, is the shrug of an agency that likes the outcome. Apportionment itself is fixed by statute once the President transmits the numbers, and I am not proposing that we reopen the 2020 apportionment by administrative fiat. Federal funding formulas are a different matter entirely. The Bureau already produces annual population estimates, already runs a challenge process for local governments, and already revises its own figures when it finds cause. Congress can direct that funding allocations be rebenchmarked against corrected estimates rather than against a count the Bureau has publicly admitted was wrong. Refusing to do so is a policy choice dressed up as a constitutional constraint, and the previous administration made that choice with unseemly speed. President Biden and the Democrats who ran Commerce for four years left the crooked numbers in the formulas because the crooked numbers paid Democratic states. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee still has the file and subpoena power.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick inherited an agency whose credibility is its only real asset, and he should treat its restoration as urgent rather than housekeeping. That means leadership that answers to the public; it means publishing the imputation models and the address-canvassing decisions so that outside statisticians can audit them; and it means a separate quality-control track staffed by people who did not build the count they are checking. It means ending the practice of outsourcing outreach to advocacy groups with a stake in the outcome. President Trump ran against this kind of administrative rot, and Lutnick is the man he picked to clean it out of Commerce. Conservatives who have argued for years that the count should stop serving Democratic turnout theory finally have an administration in office that can say so out loud.

Congress has its own work, and conservatives who want a citizen count should treat that work as unfinished business. The Equal Representation Act, which would count only US citizens for purposes of apportionment, addresses a distinct but related wound, because a district drawn around a population that cannot lawfully vote transfers power from the citizens who can. Critics will call that xenophobia, and they will call it cruelty, and they will say that the Fourteenth Amendment forecloses it, and none of those responses engages the actual question, which is whether representation in a self-governing republic belongs to the governed or merely to the present. Democrats prefer the present, especially when the present includes a population that cannot lawfully vote. The Equal Representation Act is the conservative answer to that transfer of power, and it deserves passage.

Perhaps this was not coordinated at all. Perhaps there was no meeting, no memo, no wink across a conference table, only a few thousand people who share a worldview making a few million small judgments that happened to lean the same way. I am willing to grant that possibility, and I want to be clear that it does not help the Bureau’s case. An agency captured by ideology so thoroughly that it produces partisan output without anyone intending it is more dangerous than a handful of conspirators, not less, because there is nobody to fire, nothing to prosecute, and no obvious moment when the line was crossed. Occam’s razor still applies. When every error points the same way, the honest inference is that Democrats built a count that serves Democrats.

The census is the foundation on which the rest of the political structure rests, and a foundation poured out of truth does not fix itself as the building goes up. It transmits the flaw upward, into every seat, every electoral vote, and every dollar allocated for the next ten years. Americans of all parties should want this instrument to be trusted, because the alternative is a decade of citizens who reasonably believe the deck was stacked before the first card was turned. Secretary Lutnick has our attention, and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has subpoena power; both should use what they have. Count the people, all of them, accurately and once. That is the entire job, and it is time somebody did it.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in a sponsored partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.