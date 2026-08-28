The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
7h

It’s pretty dismaying to realize that every single governmental system in this country has been corrupted by democrats to gain power. I’m so glad progress is being made, but why did no one look at ANY of this before? Why aren’t there processes built in to prevent this? Because in theory it could also be republicans who could manipulate the system, even though it seems to not be the case now. (And yes, it’s a rhetorical question.)

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Ed Unneland's avatar
Ed Unneland
7h

The overcount for New York State, if it was indeed systematic and not random, was ineffective as it missed giving NY an extra House seat by 89 people.

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