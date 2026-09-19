The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Michael Woods's avatar
Michael Woods
6h

A good start but not a total solution to a difficult issue. Has anyone noticed that the H1B visa is a symptom of a larger and underlying problem? Many of the companies promoting H1B visa hiring claim that they need them because similarly educated, trained and motivated employees are not available in the existing U.S. market. If true, this points, once again, at a failure of the education system to produce graduates prepared to fill positions required by today’s companies and markets. If there is any truth to this argument, the education system needs to be addressed. If, on the other hand, the H1B visa applications are revealed to be purely economic, they need to be curtailed dramatically.

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SDN's avatar
SDN
6h

"An employer whose new hires do different work has a complete answer and can give it in an afternoon."

Different work? For how long? I've been in IT for 45 years. Every position is labelled as generically as possible. "Member of the technical staff" doesn't tell you what work they are actually doing.... or from where.

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