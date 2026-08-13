The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Smitty's avatar
Smitty
6h

Even though I don't understand all the numbers, I can see the sense in what you are saying. Basically, use the correct calculations to get the correct answers. Generally, numbers don't lie but they can be manipulated. I know the Democrats will run with this as far as they can. Sad that the majority of them will not read your article or do any research on this at all. Thank you for your consistent clarity!

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
4h

Here we go again! You would think that someone would be suspicious after the travesty that was/is Obamacare

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