Doug Ross
Extending this thought process. Agents will conduct commerce - how much of that in Stablecoin for instant transfer and settlement? Implications for USDC, USDT, BTC?

Richard Luthmann
Every generation gets one asymmetric window—railroads, oil, the internet, mobile. Most people miss it because it looks messy before it looks obvious. Agentic AI may be that window. If tools like OpenClaw truly collapse execution costs—research, outreach, automation, workflow—then leverage shifts from capital to competence. But here’s the hard truth: technology doesn’t reward spectators. It rewards builders. The same systems that empower entrepreneurs will also displace complacent professionals. Mastery is optional. Consequences are not. If execution becomes cheap, judgment becomes king. Learn the systems. Control the agents. Or compete against someone who did.

