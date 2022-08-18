Americans Don't Trust 3 Letter Agencies Anymore
Each day former leaders of our nation's institutions like Hayden & Strzok are working overtime to convince the American people that the FBI, DOJ,DHS, IRS, CIA, & NSA are being weaponized against them.
Wonder why the American people don’t trust the FBI, DOJ, or CIA anymore? Just follow the Twitter accounts of former CIA Director Micheal Hayden and former FBI Deputy Director Peter Strzok—it won’t take you long to figure out that YOU’RE their enemy.
The American people are far more forgiving and understanding than we sometimes give them credit for being…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.