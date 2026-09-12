The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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David Winterflood's avatar
David Winterflood
5h

Thankyou. Very concerning. Ain’t it !!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

There is VICTORY, or there is a future in which poverty, disease, and death gain ground because we surrendered the tools to fight them. That is how seriously I take America’s AI challenge. Winning must mean breakthroughs that help doctors treat patients, businesses create wealth, and defenders protect the country. I want American ingenuity driving that future, with constitutional liberty guiding its use. Build the power and computing capacity, secure the research, and make developers carry their infrastructure costs. Our ambition should match the stakes. America must lead this technological revolution and make its benefits real in ordinary people’s lives.

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