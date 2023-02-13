Authorities decided to burn 1,000,000 pounds of vinyl chloride releasing hundreds of thousands of pounds of hydrochloric acid into the atmosphere - why isn't anyone talking about it?
Why have heads of the DOT, EPA, and FEMA remained silent about the massive train derailment in Ohio? At least one reporter was arrested and jailed for attempting to cover the event. What is going on?
It is unlikely you’ve heard about the massive 50-car train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio because the media seems completely disinterested in the story. You would think that Hunter Biden’s laptop was being transported on the Norfolk Southern railway given the lack of coverage the train derailment has received in the mainstream media. In fact, at lea…
