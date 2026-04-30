amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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The Musings of the Big Red Car's avatar
The Musings of the Big Red Car
2h

This is an important read and the bottom line is this -- China will do anything -- including erecting a US domestic opposition to AI -- to degrade the American AI effort and to provide space for China to leapfrog the American advantage.

Read this and ponder the danger.

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
2h

No such animal as NGO

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