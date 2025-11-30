The video of the ambush is brief and sickening. Two young National Guard soldiers, barely into adulthood, walk their post near the White House. An Islamic terrorist rounds the corner, raises a revolver, and opens fire. By the time other guardsmen tackle him, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom is fatally wounded and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is fighting for his life. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is not some random drifter. He is a former member of the CIA’s elite Afghan “Zero Units,” a paramilitary strike force trained for kill capture missions in the Taliban heartland. He came here through President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program and was later granted asylum. The war in Afghanistan did not stay over there. We flew a piece of it into our own neighborhoods.

To see why this matters, we have to understand what the Zero Units were. During the later years of the Afghan war, the CIA quietly created Afghan only commando teams that operated outside Afghanistan’s ordinary military chain of command. Human Rights Watch describes these formations as CIA backed strike forces that conducted high risk night raids, often without meaningful Afghan government oversight, and documents repeated allegations of extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and attacks on medical facilities. ProPublica’s multi year investigation into one of these units concluded that its night raids killed hundreds of civilians even in a limited four year sample, with total casualties likely far higher. These are not speculative claims from partisan blogs, they are the product of painstaking field reporting, interviews with survivors, and cross checking with morgue records and satellite imagery.

The Kandahar based 03 Unit, where Lakanwal served, operated out of Firebase Gecko, a former Taliban compound repurposed as a CIA hub. Journalists and human rights investigators have chronicled raids in Kandahar and Helmand in which 03 operators separated women and children, dragged men from homes, and left bodies in courtyards. Afghan witnesses spoke of school principals executed in front of their families and detainees taken away and never seen again. A 2019 Human Rights Watch report listed at least 14 separate Zero Unit operations with credible evidence of war crimes, including the killing of women and children during night raids. ProPublica’s Lynzy Billing, who spent years interviewing Zero Unit soldiers and their victims, quotes one fighter saying bluntly that Americans pointed out the targets and Afghans “hit them,” then signed battle damage assessments that reported no civilian deaths even when women and children lay in the rubble.

The defenders of these units reply that they were also extremely effective against Taliban and ISIS commanders. That is likely true. CIA officers and US special operators did not invest years in training useless proxies. But the moral problem is not efficiency, it is method. These units were built to be deniable, to operate in the shadows, to shoot first and count bodies later, if at all. The whole architecture was designed to insulate American political leadership from hard questions about who was being killed in the dead of night. It is one thing, though already questionable, to use such forces on foreign soil in an existential war. It is quite another thing to fly them, with minimal rethinking and minimal safeguards, into US suburbs.

Operation Allies Welcome was Biden’s signature evacuation policy in the chaotic weeks after Kabul fell. By the administration’s own count, almost 100,000 Afghans were brought to the US under its umbrella. Among them were interpreters and embassy staff, but also large numbers of Afghan special operators, including at least 2,000 Zero Unit members. Major outlets now report that whole clusters of Zero Unit veterans were resettled in and around Seattle and other major US cities. Rolling Stone describes the Zero Unit diaspora in America as “the CIA’s secret Afghan army starting new lives in the US,” with many still in touch with former handlers. There is something deeply strange about that phrase. Secret armies are not supposed to have American zip codes.

The case for evacuation was presented in moral terms. These men fought beside us, we were told, and so we owed them a safe haven. There is an emotional appeal here, and it is strongest in cases where Afghans risked their lives as linguists or civil society allies. Yet moral debts are not unlimited IOUs, and they do not negate governments’ first obligation to protect their own citizens. Even if we bracket, for the sake of argument, the contested human rights record of the Zero Units, it takes only a moment’s reflection to see the hazard in resettling thousands of heavily conditioned commandos into a civilian culture they do not know, in a language they barely speak, with no plan beyond dropping them in apartments and wishing them good luck.

The facts emerging about Lakanwal’s life in the US are depressingly predictable. He arrived with his wife and five children and settled in Bellingham, Washington. Reports from local advocates and landlords describe a man drifting into isolation, cycling through unstable jobs, taking sudden long road trips, and sinking into what one email called “dark depression.” The Associated Press obtained correspondence from a community worker who repeatedly warned that he was becoming severely withdrawn, neglecting his children, and showing signs of self harm. At the same time, national security officials now say, he was almost certainly radicalized after arrival, consuming online material that reinforced a sense of grievance and martyrdom.

In other words, we took a man whose only adult skill set was lethal violence in a CIA designed environment of deniability, dropped him into an alien culture with minimal support, and then hoped that social services and refugee nonprofits would do what years of discipline, trauma, and ideological conflict could not. This is not a serious immigration system. It is a wish.

The problem is not that Afghans, as a people, are uniquely prone to violence. The problem is that the Zero Units are not a random cross section of Afghans. They are a very specific population, selected precisely because they could be turned into uncompromising instruments of violence, taught to kick in doors at night, trained to push past the inhibitions most human beings feel when a rifle is pointed at another man’s chest in front of his children.

Human rights groups that are generally sympathetic to refugees have been warning about this design flaw for years. When Biden announced evacuation flights, Human Rights Watch stressed that members of abusive Afghan forces, including Zero Unit veterans, might themselves require third country relocation or prosecution, not quiet importation into Western cities. Billing’s reporting in ProPublica documents how some Zero Unit soldiers, wracked by guilt, described themselves as “broken men” who struggled to sleep and drank heavily between missions. Kurdish German trauma specialists interviewed for those investigations warned that repeated exposure to violence produces complex, multi generational trauma and that without structured treatment, the risk of self destruction or outward violence remains high.

The administration’s answer has been that Operation Allies Welcome vetting was “multi layered” and “rigorous,” involving intelligence databases, biometric checks, and interviews. We should be clear about what such vetting can and cannot do. It can sometimes catch known terrorists, known criminals, and individuals flagged by existing records. It cannot see inside someone’s mind. It cannot tell you which of two Zero Unit team leaders is quietly unraveling, or which one will process the loss of a comrade by reading his way into extremist forums. To rely on vetting alone is to confuse a background check with a psychological evaluation.

Defenders also stress that Zero Unit fighters were among the most thoroughly vetted Afghans during the war itself. That simply proves the point. The same system that supposedly vetted them overseas also produced, by every serious independent account, a record of civilian killings, botched raids, and unaccountable night operations that poisoned local support for the Afghan government. ProPublica’s tally of at least 452 civilians killed by only one Zero Unit, the 02 force in Nangarhar, over four years is likely an undercount, yet it was enough to shock even members of Congress who saw the numbers. If that is what “thoroughly vetted” looked like overseas, we should not be reassured by the claim that those very same systems filtered who got on the evacuation flights.

One might ask what the alternative was. Should we simply have left Zero Unit members to face Taliban revenge? The Taliban have in fact hunted and killed former 03 officers, as Human Rights Watch documented after the fall of Kandahar. So the danger to them is real. Yet granting that fact does not force the conclusion that the only humane response is permanent admission to the US. A serious state, especially one that has already absorbed decades of migration challenges, would have considered regional safe zones, third country resettlement, or even temporary holding arrangements until individual cases could be evaluated more carefully. It would have distinguished between interpreters with no combat role and paramilitaries trained for deniable operations. It would have recognized that importing a secret army into your heartland is an extraordinary step, not an afterthought to be buried in the chaos of a withdrawal.

There is also a deeper constitutional point. American citizens never had a clear debate about whether they wanted thousands of CIA proxy fighters as neighbors. Congress did not hold sustained hearings on how many Zero Unit members should be resettled, under what conditions, and with what oversight. There was no vote. Instead, the decision was effectively made by a narrow slice of the national security bureaucracy under the cover of emergency airlifts. That is not how a republic should make decisions with profound long term security implications. If persistent deployment of the National Guard in our own capital now requires clear congressional authorization, surely permanent resettlement of our own deniable units must as well.

Finally, we should confront a hard cultural fact many in polite society would rather ignore. The Zero Units were not just generic soldiers. They were embedded in a religious and cultural context, shaped by a form of Islam that sees the West not as a home but as a battlefield. That is precisely why the CIA embraced them as proxies against the Taliban, who share a related but rival vision. To pretend that years of fighting in that ideological frame can be washed away with an apartment lease and a benefits card is not compassion. It is dereliction. Healthy assimilation requires a shared civic framework and serious attention to the ways in which some imported belief systems cut against core Western commitments.

None of this means that every Zero Unit veteran in America is a latent terrorist. Some may simply want to raise their children in peace. But policy cannot be built on optimistic hunches about human nature, especially when the stakes include the lives of 20 year old soldiers standing post in Washington. The lesson of the Lakanwal case is not that Afghans are uniquely dangerous. It is that designing and training deniable death squads abroad, then importing them wholesale into your own society, is an experiment so reckless that no democratic government had any right to run it.

What should happen now is straightforward in outline, even if difficult in practice. There should be a complete, public accounting of how many Zero Unit members and family households were brought here, where they live, what support they have received, and what incidents, if any, have involved them. There should be an immediate pause on further admissions of former CIA proxy fighters, whether from Afghanistan or other theaters, until Congress has legislated clear rules. There should be mandatory mental health evaluations and, where appropriate, intensive treatment for those already here, coupled with honest risk assessments about who can safely remain in a civilian environment and who cannot. Above all, there should be an end to the quiet habit of treating CIA designed programs as immune from democratic scrutiny once they cross onto American soil.

A civilized nation does not forget its promises to those who helped its soldiers. But it also does not forget its first duty to its own people. Specialist Sarah Beckstrom never got a vote on whether a Zero Unit team leader from Kandahar should be resettled within driving distance of her patrol post. She bore the cost anyway, in the most literal way. We can honor her sacrifice only if we are finally willing to tell the truth about the policies that put her in the sights of a man we trained to kill and then pretended would somehow forget how.

