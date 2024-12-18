Big Food: The Plan to Stop RFK Jr's MAHA in Its Tracks
A great reform movement always sparks a backlash. For RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, that backlash has grown from a whisper to a deafening roar. What began as muted concern among food and pharmaceutical lobbyists has morphed into an outright campaign of sabotage, targeting RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda—a movemen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.