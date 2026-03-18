amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Jerri Hinojosa's avatar
Jerri Hinojosa
2hEdited

Great piece on the UK’s suicide. My first thought was how the public’s demand for Brexit parallels the U.S. public’s demand currently for Save America. On the off chance our Senate is cajoled into enacting a law they clearly despise by overwhelming public demand, I expect our “leaders” will similarly sabotage the outcome. “We’ll show you what happens when you peasants think you know more than your betters. Now when you wait 9 months for your NHS appointment, you get to be seen by a brand new nurse from the 3rd world whose entire skill set is giving expired “vaccines” donated by The Gates Foundation to all 40 people in your village.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
3h

Excellent summary of the traitorous actions of incompetent bad leaders.

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