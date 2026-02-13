amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Secure 1776
1h

An important analysis and issue. Particularly in occupations where lives can be directly at risk, staffing based on actual ability to excel in the position is essential.

Gene Dominy
2h

Mr amuse.

The concept is noble but the practice is still corrupt..i searched for federal work and state work for 3 years after veterans administration, vocational rehabilitation violated my contract and removed me from school where I was pursuing a master's degree in special education teacher licensure. The grossest failures I saw were within the state of tennessee system. I had the third highest score in the state of Tennessee in probation. And parole.

I went to something like thirty interviews over three years. And could not get hired. The greatest insult. Tennessee highway patrol department advertised for a analog radio repairmen. Which was the job I was trained in the United States. Air force to do at component level and later did it in the Army reserve and army guard. I exceeded the electronics training. I exceeded the experience required, the state of tennessee said I wasn't qualified. Even the veterans administration job's all required a typing speed of 30 wpm. For a greeter and assistant. I have become convinced it's all political and they do whatever they want to do.. the last job I worked was Department of Labor state of Tennessee

I was being groomed to replace the veterans representative. I had spent years in and out of their office i even work for them under veterans work.Study. i had aced the test on the d o t codes. I was teaching computer skills to office staff. Within two months I was meeting the production levels of senior staff. because of my experience and background. I was filling hard to place jobs. There was currently a hiring freeze and VA vocational rehab was paying me

Less than minimum wage to train in the job. Another was hired at a nearby office. I never was placed. And I watched corrupt individuals who Violated state laws sit there and try enforce me to join them in doing so. It was more political than the military. Sir the only cure that I can think of to the whole issue. Just to reimplement, the moral turpitude clause that was removed from the U CM J. In 66 and 67 and apply, it also to civil service. And the government. Whereas you did not display the moral turpitude to make the right decision you would suffer loss. Please please please I beg of you. Please write an article to seek this old law. Reimlemented back into enforcement. A two star general from my church put me on to this in about 2008. I had been advocating it ever since. The art of a lie must become a hostile act subject to penalty and consequences. Or we will all be doomed, to fail.

