A republic rises or falls on the quality of its institutions. And institutions rise or fall on the quality of the people who staff them. This is not a partisan claim. It is a structural one. If you want competent agencies, you must hire competent officials. The question is how.

Consider a simple scene. A young graduate sits at her kitchen table applying for a federal analyst job. She fills out an online questionnaire. She is asked to rate herself from 1 to 5 on skills such as policy analysis, communication, and problem solving. She knows that if she selects anything less than a 5, she may never make the cut. So she selects 5, 5, 5. Thousands of other applicants do the same. The system ranks them. The signal is weak. The noise is overwhelming.

Now imagine a different scene. The same graduate logs into a secure testing portal. She completes a structured, job relevant assessment. She answers scenario based questions. She analyzes a short data set. She drafts a brief memo under time constraints. Her score reflects demonstrated ability rather than self confidence. The ranking that results is not perfect. No human system is. But it is more objective. More defensible. More meritocratic.

That contrast captures the core case for reinstating a modern federal civil service exam. The point is not nostalgia. It is epistemology. How do we know who is qualified?

The United States once answered that question with competitive examinations. The Pendleton Act of 1883 established a merit based system in response to patronage abuses that had corrupted public administration. Over time, competitive exams became a central mechanism of federal hiring. They were later modernized by the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978, which created the Office of Personnel Management and restructured oversight of the merit system. The principle endured. Government jobs were to be filled by demonstrated competence, not political loyalty or demographic arithmetic.

In the 1970s the Professional and Administrative Career Examination, known as PACE, screened entry level professional and administrative positions. Hundreds of thousands took it. It functioned as a gateway for college graduates seeking federal careers. The debate that followed was not about whether competence matters. It was about how to measure it.

PACE was challenged under Title VII disparate impact doctrine. The Luévano litigation alleged that the test produced racial disparities and did not satisfy the legal standards governing validation. A consent decree was approved in 1981. PACE was phased out. In its place came alternative systems, including the ACWA assessments and eventually self rating schedules. By 1994 the written test component had effectively disappeared. The federal government shifted toward occupational questionnaires and automated self assessments.

The rationale was understandable. Under Griggs and subsequent interpretations of Title VII, selection procedures with discriminatory effects had to be job related and supported by business necessity. The Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures required validation studies and adverse impact monitoring. For a bureaucracy that hires across thousands of occupations with uneven applicant volume, building and defending validated exams for each job series appeared costly and legally risky. The administrative burden was real.

But there is a difference between responding to legal risk and abandoning rigorous measurement. Over time the federal system drifted toward tools that were easier to administer but weaker in predictive power. Self report questionnaires became common. Applicants learned to game them. If advancement requires checking the highest box, rational actors will check the highest box. The Merit Systems Protection Board has documented this inflationary dynamic. The result is a hiring process that often substitutes confidence for competence.

Now the policy landscape has shifted. On August 1, 2025, the Luévano consent decree was dismissed by the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The Department of Justice announced that dismissal the same day. At roughly the same time Congress enacted the Chance to Compete Act of 2024, Public Law 118-188. That statute pushes examining agencies toward position specific technical assessments grounded in job analysis and not principally reliant on automated self assessments. President Trump’s Executive Order 14170, issued on January 20, 2025, and OPM’s Merit Hiring Plan of May 29, 2025, emphasize rigorous job related assessments and an under 80 day time to hire target. A final rule implementing the so called Rule of Many was published on September 8, 2025, effective November 7, 2025, with required agency compliance by March 9, 2026. The structure now encourages ranked, merit based selection.

In short, the federal government is already moving toward validated assessment. The question is whether it will do so coherently.

The strongest case for reinstating a civil service exam does not call for one monolithic test for every job. That would be crude and legally imprudent. Instead, it calls for a modern exam based assessment layer, a modular suite of standardized, validated exams for high volume job families. Analysts, IT specialists, contracting officers, program managers, adjudicators. These are categories with common skill sets. They can be defined through job analysis. They can be tested through composites that combine limited cognitive reasoning, situational judgment tests, job knowledge items, and where feasible, work samples.

Why believe such exams would improve quality of hire? Because decades of industrial organizational research indicate that certain assessment methods predict job performance and training outcomes. General mental ability measures, structured interviews, work samples, and well designed situational judgment tests consistently show positive criterion related validity. Combining them often increases predictive power. Higher validity means fewer false positives and fewer false negatives. That in turn means better average performance.

Will this guarantee a flawless workforce? Of course not. Performance depends on supervision, incentives, and institutional culture. But hiring is the first gate. If the gate is porous, downstream reforms struggle.

Some will object that cognitive measures show group differences and thus raise disparate impact concerns. That is true as an empirical generalization. It is also incomplete. Predictive validity and subgroup differences vary by test design and weighting. Work samples and job knowledge tests can retain strong validity while moderating disparities relative to pure cognitive rank ordering. Situational judgment tests often produce smaller gaps depending on construct focus. The lesson is not to ignore disparate impact for its own sake, nor to elevate it as the sole metric. The lesson is to design composites carefully, validate them rigorously, and monitor outcomes continuously.

Moreover, the current system is not neutral with respect to equity. Informal resume filters, insider knowledge about how to phrase experience, and self rating inflation may advantage applicants with social capital rather than raw ability. A transparent exam with published competencies and free preparation materials can in some respects be more egalitarian. It tells applicants what matters and tests it directly.

What about legal risk? Disparate impact doctrine remains part of Title VII. The Uniform Guidelines remain codified. Executive enforcement posture can shift, as reflected in Executive Order 14281, but statutory standards do not vanish. A prudent exam program must therefore be engineered as if litigation is possible. That means job analysis first. Clear linkage between tasks and competencies. Validation studies where feasible. Adverse impact monitoring. Consideration of less discriminatory alternatives. Documentation sufficient to reconstruct decisions in appeals.

In this respect, a structured exam program may actually be more defensible than diffuse questionnaire based screening. When criteria are explicit and empirically grounded, they are easier to justify as business necessity.

The operational feasibility question is also less daunting than critics suggest. OPM already operates USA Hire, a skills based assessment platform used by more than 80 agencies and assessing nearly 1M applicants annually. The Chance to Compete Act requires technical assessments within a multi year horizon. The architecture is largely in place. What is needed is coherence, standardization across job families, and commitment to ranking candidates based on demonstrated skill rather than narrative self description.

Cost will not be trivial. Job analysis, item development, validation, security, and proctoring require investment. Depending on scope, development for a major job family could run from $500K to several million dollars. Ongoing maintenance might cost $2M to $5M annually for a broad suite. Delivery and proctoring expenses will vary with applicant volume and format. Yet these costs must be compared to the hidden costs of poor hires, prolonged vacancies, and remedial training. If a better selection system reduces attrition or improves productivity even modestly, the fiscal case strengthens quickly in an enterprise that spends hundreds of billions annually on personnel.

Some worry that exams can be coached. They can. But so can resumes. The solution is not to abandon measurement but to design for robustness. Rotate item pools. Emphasize applied reasoning over trivia. Use simulations that reward actual skill. Maintain security protocols and audit trails. Provide accommodations consistent with the Rehabilitation Act and ADA so that disability is not a barrier to equal access.

The deeper philosophical point is this. A merit system requires criteria that are independent of the traits being evaluated. If hiring decisions track race or gender explicitly, the system ceases to be meritocratic. If they track nothing more than self presentation, they cease to be reliable. An exam is not a perfect measure of merit. But it is an attempt to anchor selection in publicly articulable standards.

One might ask, will reinstating an exam crowd out diversity? The honest answer is that outcomes will depend on design and recruitment. A system that casts a wide recruitment net, provides transparent preparation guidance, and uses composite assessments can pursue excellence while broadening opportunity. A system that hides criteria behind opaque questionnaires does neither well.

President Trump has emphasized restoring merit and equality of opportunity in federal hiring. Reinstituting a modern civil service exam would embody that commitment. It would not return us to 1974. It would implement a 2026 architecture aligned with current law, current technology, and current research.

Picture once more the applicant at her kitchen table. Under the present system she guesses at what the algorithm wants. Under a reformed system she studies the competencies, practices scenarios, and demonstrates skill. The difference is not cosmetic. It reflects a choice about what kind of republic we wish to sustain.

Competence is not partisan. But defending the conditions for competence sometimes is. A conservative case for a civil service exam is a case for limited government that functions well in its proper sphere. It is a case for equal standards applied without regard to race or gender. It is a case for saying that public power should be exercised by those who have shown they can handle it.

Will an exam solve every problem in federal hiring? Not necessarily. Will it improve the signal at the most critical decision point? The evidence suggests yes. And in a government that touches every aspect of national life, even incremental improvements in hiring can compound into substantial gains in performance and public trust.

