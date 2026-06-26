The recent Los Angeles mayoral primary placed California’s election mechanics under an unforgiving light. On election night Spencer Pratt held a clear path to the runoff against Karen Bass. Late mail ballots then arrived in batches that favored Nithya Raman so heavily that she overtook Pratt and finished with a 3,113-vote lead. NBC Los Angeles recorded one Friday update in which Raman received twice as many votes as Pratt, followed by continued narrowing on Saturday and the final overtaking on Sunday. Bass’s share stayed roughly stable at 34.68 percent while Raman climbed to 27.12 percent and Pratt fell to 26.69 percent. Observers noted that the arithmetic required for Raman to erase Pratt’s lead demanded an unusually large share of the remaining ballots, a distribution bordering on a mathematical impossibility under normal variation. The early leader’s margin collapsed only after the delayed counting of mail ballots from skidrow voters that California law permits counties to process for up to thirty days after election day.

This sequence did not occur in a vacuum. It unfolded inside a system built since 2020 on a series of deliberate policy choices. Assembly Bill 37 made permanent the practice of mailing a live ballot and return envelope to every registered voter before every election. In the 2024 general election California reported 22,595,659 registered voters and 13,034,378 mail ballots that were ultimately counted. That left roughly 9.56 million ballot packets that were printed, mailed, and never returned as counted votes. Those packets move through ordinary mail, apartment mailrooms, and forwarding addresses that may be years out of date. California law allows any person to return a completed ballot so long as the person is not paid on a per-ballot basis. The sole front-end control is a signature comparison performed on the identification envelope.

That comparison rests on standards that deliberately favor acceptance. Senate Bill 503 instructs officials to begin with the presumption that the signature is the voter’s own, to accept similar characteristics rather than an exact match, and to reject only when two officials determine beyond a reasonable doubt that the signature differs in multiple, significant, and obvious respects. No witness attestation is required. No photograph or other documentary identification is demanded at the point of return. If a question arises, the cure process allows the voter or a third party to submit a replacement signature by mail, email, fax, or other remote means, and some cure signatures may update the voter’s record for future elections. Once the envelope is accepted, the ballot is separated from it to protect secrecy. From that moment forward, any error or impropriety in the acceptance decision cannot be corrected without destroying the secret-ballot guarantee.

One might suppose that signature review still provides meaningful protection. Yet the process verifies only that a mark resembling a signature on file was presented; it cannot establish who physically held the ballot, who marked it, or who placed it inside the envelope. In high-turnover apartment buildings, ballots addressed to former residents continue to arrive long after those residents have moved or died. Anyone with access to the mailroom can retrieve them. The same administrative culture that has produced documented large-scale fraud in California’s public-benefits programs now oversees this ballot stream. Federal prosecutors reported millions stolen from California EBT beneficiaries between June 2022 and February 2024. When the same agencies apply subjective, high-volume verification standards to both benefit claims and ballot envelopes, the transfer of exploitative techniques from one domain to the other is not a speculative leap but a predictable adaptation to weak controls.

Close contests make the exposure concrete. California’s Thirteenth Congressional District was decided by 564 votes in 2022 and by fewer than 200 votes in 2024. City council, school board, and special-district races are routinely settled by margins measured in the low hundreds or low thousands. In such settings even modest collection of unclaimed ballots from a single building or neighborhood can shift the outcome. California law preempts local jurisdictions from requiring identification at ballot-submission sites, removing a safeguard many communities might otherwise impose. Recent statutes have further narrowed observer access to address verification on mail envelopes and restricted certain law-enforcement review of voter lists and voting technology absent a court order or specified fraud investigation. The result is a system in which prevention is structurally subordinated to volume and in which after-the-fact prosecution is hampered by the very secrecy rules that follow acceptance.

Prosecution records confirm the enforcement gap. The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database contains multiple California cases involving false registrations and ineligible voting, yet the visible state and local response remains episodic and reaction to self-reported incidents designed to expose the weakness of the system’s election integrity. The Costa Mesa prosecution of a woman who registered her dog to vote and cast mail ballots in the animal’s name only surfaced because the conduct was self-reported on social media. Federal authorities have brought additional cases, including allegations of payments for registrations targeting vulnerable populations. These prosecutions are valuable, but they depend on self-reporting, whistleblowers, or federal intervention. Once a ballot has been accepted and separated from its envelope, the system possesses zero practical capacity to identify and subtract it. A republic that treats prevention as secondary to convenience has inverted the proper order of safeguards.

James Madison warned in Federalist No. 10 that no man should be permitted to judge in his own cause, because interest biases judgment and may corrupt integrity. A registration system that relies on self-attestation of citizenship, a signature process that presumes validity and sets a high bar for rejection, and a counting timeline that permits results to shift over weeks place the integrity of the count in the hands of the very actors whose interests may diverge from honest tabulation. Ronald Reagan stated the complementary principle: the right to vote is the foundation of democracy and must be exercised freely and fairly, without fraud or intimidation. When millions of live ballots move outside official custody and the primary backstop is a permissive envelope review, the system fails Reagan’s test even if outright fraud remains difficult to quantify after the fact.

Federal taxpayers possess both authority and obligation to insist on minimum standards. Election infrastructure is designated critical infrastructure. Various federal programs supply funding and technical support to state and local election offices. When a state maintains procedures whose design features predictably generate large pools of unverifiable ballots and actively preempts additional local safeguards, it externalizes costs onto the rest of the country in the form of contested outcomes and diminished confidence. The principle is simple: federal election-security support should be conditioned on objective, auditable controls that demonstrate every counted ballot was cast by an eligible citizen. Documentary proof of citizenship for registration, rigorous list maintenance with timely removal of ineligible entries, transparent chain-of-custody reporting, and meaningful identity verification before acceptance are not partisan demands; they are the minimum requirements of a republican form of government.

The SAVE Act, which passed the House in 2025, would establish precisely such a floor by requiring documentary proof of citizenship and amending registration procedures accordingly. The Senate should advance this legislation without delay. The structural features of California’s system, the prolonged counting window that allows results to change in slow motion, and the specific dynamics observed in the Los Angeles mayoral primary supply concrete reasons for immediate action. A state that mails millions of ballots to addresses that may be stale, verifies them through a presumption-laden signature process, separates them from identifying envelopes, and then resists federal insistence on basic citizenship documentation has forfeited any presumptive claim to continued federal election-security assistance.

If California wishes to retain federal support, it must demonstrate that its procedures can reliably distinguish legitimate ballots from those that are misdirected, harvested, or cast by ineligible actors. Until it does so, the Department of Homeland Security should withhold election-related funding and technical support. The alternative is to continue subsidizing a system whose attack surface is large by design and whose detection mechanisms are deliberately limited. That choice is not compelled by any constitutional requirement to maximize convenience; it is a policy decision that the rest of the country is entitled to decline to underwrite.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly.