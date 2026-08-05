Xavier Bautista left his home a little after 4 in the morning on the Fourth of July, wearing the uniform of the Cambridge Department of Public Works. Investigators believe he was shot around 4:30. Pedestrians found him at roughly 5:24, lying between a parked car and the curb. In the intervening hour, nobody called 911. That intersection, Broadway and Norfolk, had until six weeks earlier been covered by an acoustic gunshot detection network that the Cambridge City Council voted to switch off.

No honest person can say that ShotSpotter would have saved Bautista’s life. Two gunshot wounds killed him, and we do not know the medical timeline. What we can say with confidence is narrower and still damning. Cambridge deliberately disabled a system built for precisely the circumstance that occurred: gunfire that no witness reports, and then that circumstance occurred. The city did not lose a gamble it never took. It took the gamble and lost.

The reason it took that gamble is where the interesting philosophical failure lies. Cambridge did not turn off ShotSpotter after establishing that the technology discriminated by race. It turned the system off because activists persuaded a council majority that the placement of the sensors was itself a racial harm. The sensors sat in The Port and in Riverside, neighborhoods with substantial black, brown, immigrant, and lower-income populations. From that geographic fact, an accusation was constructed, and from the accusation, a policy followed.

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Consider what has to be true for that inference to work. Three distinct claims got fused into one, and separating them is the whole ballgame. The first is that sensors are unevenly distributed across neighborhoods that differ by race. The second is that exposure to gun violence is unevenly distributed across those same neighborhoods. The third is that the technology itself, the classifier that hears a sound and decides whether it was a gunshot, operates differently depending on the race of the people nearby. Only the third is an accusation of racial bias. The first two are descriptions of a city.

Cambridge police said the 2014 placements were selected using historical gunfire data, and no one at the hearings produced evidence otherwise. If that is so, the demographic footprint of the network is a downstream consequence of where guns had been fired. A detection system aimed at gunfire in a city where gunfire is concentrated will necessarily have a skewed demographic footprint. That is not a scandal. That is arithmetic. You might as well complain that the Coast Guard keeps its rescue assets near water.

Here a puzzled reader might object that disparate impact is a real category, and that intentions do not exhaust the moral analysis. Quite right. Disparate impact matters when a neutral-seeming practice imposes a burden on a protected group without adequate justification. So we should ask the obvious follow-up question, the one that the Cambridge debate almost entirely skipped. What, exactly, is the burden? The burden alleged was that gunfire in these neighborhoods would come to the attention of the police. Set that sentence down and look at it. The claim is that a black neighborhood suffers a distinctive harm when the government learns someone is shooting there.

The Port is nearly 30% black, the highest concentration in Cambridge. Between 2010 and 2024, Cambridge recorded 21 murders. Six of them happened in The Port, more than in any other neighborhood, and four of the six involved firearms. These are not the numbers of a community that has been over-served by the emergency apparatus of the state. They are the numbers of a community that carries an unequal share of the city’s lethal violence, and that had been given, in the sensors, one small instrument aimed at that inequality.

This is what I would call the moral inversion at the center of the case. Genuine racial equity in emergency services would ask whether black residents receive the same speed of detection and response that residents of wealthier neighborhoods take for granted after a gunshot. Cambridge asked a different question. It treated the government’s awareness of violence as itself the injury, and then cured the injury by making the government less aware. The remedy for unequal exposure to gunfire was reduced capacity to detect gunfire. Whatever that is, it is not equality.

The immigration argument was weaker still, and it is worth walking through slowly because it shows how a chain of true premises can produce a false conclusion. Cambridge is a sanctuary city. The roughly $50,000 annual cost was covered through an Urban Areas Security Initiative grant. FEMA administers that grant. FEMA sits inside the Department of Homeland Security. ICE also sits inside the Department of Homeland Security. Therefore, the argument ran, ShotSpotter data might reach immigration enforcement. But bureaucratic proximity is not a data pipeline, and one commenter went so far as to call the program ICE-funded, which it was not. Acting Police Commissioner Pauline Wells answered directly: “We will not and do not and have not shared information with ICE.” Local reporting turned up no evidence that the vendor had supplied Cambridge recordings to federal authorities. What the council had was a hypothetical, dressed in the political urgency of the Trump administration and presented as an established practice.

Now, someone might say that a hypothetical risk still warrants precaution, and I agree. Precaution has a name in municipal governance, and it is called a contract. Require automatic deletion of non-gunfire audio, city ownership of city-generated data, immutable access logs, a warrant before any outside disclosure, and a flat prohibition on immigration-related sharing absent a judicial order. Councilor E. Denise Simmons proposed essentially this, keeping the system while rewriting the agreement to restrict data use. The council rejected it, 5-4. That vote is the tell. A body seeking privacy safeguards accepts privacy safeguards. This body wanted abolition, and the May 18 tally, 5-2-2 rather than the cleaner 5-2 usually reported, shows how thin the coalition for it was.

Which brings us to the paternalism, and to the part of this story that ought to trouble progressives most. The May decision rested on organized public comment. Roughly 30 people spoke against the system. Activist survey evidence amounted to an online poll of 10 respondents and a paper survey of nine. Nineteen people, in a city of more than 100,000, functioning as the voice of the marginalized. Meanwhile, the residents who work overnight shifts, who mind children, who do not belong to advocacy organizations and do not spend Monday evenings at City Hall, were absent. Simmons warned that the process was “exclusive” and that it “infantilizes a group of people.” She was dismissed. She was also right.

After Bautista was killed, the missing voices arrived. Richard Harding, a Port resident and vice president of the Cambridge NAACP chapter, told reporters that “I don’t think the police are the problem. I believe that the real issue is how the police are deployed.” Former Mayor Ken Reeves told the council to “listen to the people who do have the problem, who want your help to not have the problem.” Joanna Jimenez, whose son Angel Nieves was murdered in 2025 in a shooting the system failed to detect, still argued for repair rather than removal, saying “we don’t abandon public safety tools because they need improvement. We make them better.” That is a grieving mother whose own son’s death exposed the technology’s limits, and she was more sensible than the council.

On August 3, the council voted 6-3 to restore the system for 90 days while a randomly selected resident assembly reviews it. Marc McGovern and Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, both of whom voted for termination in May, switched. McGovern’s explanation deserves to be carved somewhere permanent: “We heard from a lot of people we haven’t heard from before.” He did not cite new research or a revised accuracy study. He conceded, in the plainest language, that the original decision had been made without hearing from the people whose interests were invoked to justify it. Siddiqui said residents had not felt fully included. That is not a technology correction. That is an admission that an organized campaign was mistaken for a community.

The empirical case against the sensors was always shakier than its confidence suggested, and this is the part where the debate went most badly wrong, because opponents took the roughly 35% of Cambridge alerts confirmed as gunfire and treated the remaining 65% as false alarms, which is simply not what the category means, since an unconfirmed alert is one where officers found neither casings nor a victim nor a witness willing to talk, and casings get picked up, revolvers do not eject them, bullets miss walls, people scatter, and rain falls, so the honest classification is that the occurence remains unresolved rather than disproven. New York City’s comptroller audited 940 alerts and found 13% confirmed, 82% unconfirmed, and only 5% actually unfounded. A Winston-Salem review put confirmed false positives at 1%. Cambridge police, for their part, reported a 40% confirmation rate for sensor activations against 28% for 911 calls reporting possible gunfire, which means the machine was outperforming the humans on precision, and Wells told the council that “there have been at least 11 times when ShotSpotter detected gunfire in our city, and not a single 911 call came in.” Eleven times, and then a twelfth on the Fourth of July, with nobody listening.

Ronald Reagan said in 1981 that “government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.” Cambridge managed to fail both halves at once. It convinced itself that a few seconds of impulsive audio amounted to the state running its residents’ lives, and in the name of that conviction it made itself unable to hear a man being shot on a public street. The 90-day trial now underway is unserious on its own terms, since a city averaging 1.4 murders a year will see roughly a third of one in that window, but it was never about measurement. It is about giving five councilors a dignified path back from a position they should never have taken.

The lesson generalizes well beyond one city and one contract. When a policy is justified by appeal to a vulnerable community, someone should check whether the community was asked. Cambridge listened to the people who claimed to speak for black residents, and only afterward, at a cost measured in one silent hour, to black residents themselves.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes daily political analysis at amuseonx.com. Primary sources cited in this piece are linked inline; campaign finance figures are drawn from FEC filings, polling data from publicly released crosstabs, and legal claims from filed pleadings. Corrections are posted to the original URL with a dated changelog. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact the author directly. Each op-ed edited for grammar and clarity using Ai in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.