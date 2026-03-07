Canada has now recorded roughly 100,000 deaths under its Medical Assistance in Dying program. That number deserves to be stated plainly because its scale is extraordinary. During World War II Canadians fought in Europe to defeat Nazi Germany. Yet the Nazi regime killed fewer Canadians than the Canadian government has now ended through its own euthanasia system. What began as a narrowly framed medical policy has grown into one of the largest state‑run euthanasia programs in modern history.

Historians estimate that roughly 200,000 disabled and mentally ill Germans were killed under the Nazi euthanasia system known as Aktion T4 and its successor programs. Canada, having already reached about 100,000 deaths, is now halfway to that grim benchmark. The number continues to climb rapidly. Canada is currently killing roughly 50 of its own citizens every day through MAID, and the rate continues to increase as eligibility expands.

The program is presented to the public as an act of compassion. It is framed in the language of autonomy, mercy, and relief from suffering. Supporters often imagine a narrow practice reserved for terminal patients facing unavoidable agony. In that limited scenario the policy appears humane. A patient is dying. Medicine cannot cure the illness. The patient requests release from unbearable pain. Many people instinctively sympathize with that situation.

But public policy must be judged not only by its intentions but by its structure and trajectory. When examined carefully, Canada’s euthanasia regime reveals a pattern that should alarm anyone concerned about the protection of human life. The program has expanded rapidly. It increasingly involves people who are not dying. It has created institutional incentives within bureaucracies. And it relies heavily on language that softens the reality of what is occurring. At the end of the process a physician administers a lethal substance and a citizen dies.

To understand why this development is so troubling it helps to examine a historical parallel. The comparison is uncomfortable, but it illuminates the moral structure of the system. That comparison is the Nazi euthanasia program known as Aktion T4.

Aktion T4 began in Germany in the late 1930s. It targeted people with severe disabilities and mental illnesses. The program was administered by physicians and organized through bureaucratic review systems. Paperwork moved through offices. Doctors evaluated patients. Lethal procedures were carried out in medical settings. The killings were justified using the language of mercy and relief from suffering.

The resemblance to Canada’s current system is not superficial. Both programs rely on the medical profession to carry out intentional death. Both systems use administrative procedures to determine who qualifies. Both employ euphemistic language that frames killing as compassion. And in both cases disability and chronic suffering become central to the eligibility discussion.

None of this means Canada is Nazi Germany. Canada remains a democratic society with formal consent procedures and reporting rules. But the comparison does not depend on identical political systems. It depends on structural similarities. Once a society authorizes physicians to intentionally end lives through bureaucratic processes, certain patterns begin to emerge.

The first pattern is medicalization. Killing becomes a medical treatment. Patients enter a clinical pathway. Physicians evaluate eligibility criteria. Forms are completed. Procedures are performed in hospitals and clinics. The authority of medicine gives the act an appearance of legitimacy. The white coat becomes the uniform through which the state exercises its power over life and death.

The second pattern is bureaucratic routinization. Decisions about life and death move through administrative systems. Files are reviewed. Eligibility checklists are completed. Institutional protocols determine outcomes. In such environments morally extraordinary acts can begin to feel routine. A lethal decision becomes simply another form approved by the system.

The third pattern is rhetorical softening. Language changes how the public perceives the act. The Nazi regime spoke of mercy killing and euthanasia. Canada speaks of medical assistance in dying. The phrases differ, but the function is similar. Each term reframes intentional killing as a therapeutic act.

The fourth pattern involves expansion. Systems built around euthanasia rarely remain confined to their original boundaries. Canada’s MAID program illustrates this dynamic clearly. When the policy was introduced it was largely presented as a measure for patients near death. In 2021 Parliament passed Bill C‑7, dramatically expanding eligibility by creating what is now known as Track 2 MAID.

Under Track 2, individuals whose deaths are not reasonably foreseeable may still qualify for euthanasia if they experience suffering deemed intolerable. The practical effect is that disability, chronic illness, psychological suffering, poverty, and social isolation now appear at the center of many eligibility debates. This shift has transformed MAID from an end‑of‑life measure into a far broader mechanism for state‑facilitated death.

The consequences of that shift are already visible.

Consider the widely discussed case of Sophia. She suffered from chemical sensitivities and spent years attempting to obtain suitable disability housing from the government. The housing never materialized. Eventually she chose MAID rather than continue waiting. The state faced a choice. It could provide housing, as it does for millions of citizens, or it could approve a lethal injection. In Sophia’s case death proved easier than solving the policy failure.

Another disturbing example involves Alan Nichols. Nichols struggled with seasonal depression. His family routinely intervened during depressive episodes and obtained treatment for him. He was not terminally ill. Yet he was approved for MAID. His family was never informed beforehand and learned of his death only after the procedure had already occurred.

The secrecy surrounding the decision is striking. In Nazi Germany families were frequently kept in the dark about euthanasia decisions precisely to prevent relatives from intervening to protect vulnerable family members. The Nichols case reveals a similar dynamic. Those most likely to object were excluded from the process.

Other cases reveal a deeper structural problem. Individuals who lack housing, adequate disability services, or sufficient medical care sometimes pursue MAID after struggling unsuccessfully to obtain help. In such circumstances the choice to die cannot be understood in isolation from the surrounding social conditions.

The state faces an economic decision. It can spend public resources providing housing, medical care, and long‑term assistance, or it can authorize death and remove the burden entirely. When death becomes the cheaper option the moral structure of the system begins to resemble the logic that underpinned the Nazi euthanasia program. That regime openly described disabled people as economic burdens on society.

Economic incentives also appear in the controversy surrounding Canada’s Veterans Affairs system. Veterans who approached the agency seeking help for PTSD were told the condition could be extremely difficult to treat and might persist for years. In that context some officials began presenting assisted suicide as an option.

The consequences were predictable. Some veterans accepted the offer. Each acceptance meant one fewer patient requiring long‑term treatment and one fewer costly disability case. The program quietly saved money. Eventually the logic spread. If assisted suicide reduced costs for PTSD cases, why not raise the option with veterans seeking disability assistance more broadly?

The disturbing implication is obvious. Instead of asking how to restore the wounded soldier to health, the institution began asking whether eliminating the patient might be cheaper than treating him. Only after the practice became publicly known did officials intervene and halt it.

The case of Roger Foley reveals the same economic logic. Foley recorded hospital administrators discussing the high cost of his care while suggesting MAID as an alternative. He refused and later filed legal action. The recording exposed how quickly financial calculations can enter conversations about assisted death.

Scale intensifies the moral problem. Roughly 50 Canadians now die each day through MAID. If the United States adopted the same per capita rate the number would exceed 400 deaths per day. When death becomes routine within a healthcare system the moral identity of medicine itself begins to change.

Supporters argue that MAID is grounded in autonomy. Individuals request assistance voluntarily. Physicians confirm eligibility. Oversight mechanisms exist. The goal, they say, is simply to relieve suffering.

Autonomy is an important moral value. But autonomy alone cannot sustain a humane society. Human decisions are shaped by social conditions. Poverty, disability, loneliness, and lack of medical support can push individuals toward despair. In those circumstances the line between voluntary choice and social abandonment becomes dangerously thin.

Philosophers sometimes call this the architecture of choice. A decision may appear voluntary on paper while the surrounding conditions leave a person with no realistic alternative. If someone chooses death because housing is unavailable or treatment inaccessible, the moral responsibility does not disappear simply because a consent form was signed.

History shows how quickly euthanasia systems can expand. The Nazi euthanasia program began with disabled children. It expanded to adults and later merged into wider killing programs. The comparison does not suggest identical motives. It reveals how bureaucratic systems of medicalized killing tend to evolve once established.

Canada’s MAID program is following a disturbingly similar trajectory. Eligibility has expanded. Deaths are increasing rapidly. Cases increasingly involve people who are not dying but who face social hardship, disability, or psychological suffering.

Christian moral philosophy offers a stark warning about this path. Human life possesses intrinsic dignity because every person is created in the image of God. That dignity does not depend on health, productivity, or independence. When a society begins to treat vulnerable lives as problems to be solved through death it abandons one of the most fundamental moral principles of civilization.

Conservative political philosophy reaches a similar conclusion through a different route. Governments are powerful institutions. Policies designed with humane intentions can drift when combined with bureaucratic incentives and fiscal pressure. Granting the state authority to end the lives of its citizens through medical channels crosses a boundary previous generations treated as morally inviolable.

Canada’s euthanasia regime has now crossed that boundary. The number of deaths continues to grow. The eligibility criteria continue to widen. Economic incentives increasingly intersect with decisions about life and death. The similarities to the logic of twentieth‑century euthanasia systems are becoming impossible to ignore.

A humane society should respond to suffering with care, treatment, and solidarity. It should expand palliative medicine, improve disability support, and ensure that no citizen believes death is the only escape from hardship.

When the state begins offering death instead of help, something has gone profoundly wrong.

