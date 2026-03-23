amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Simon's avatar
Simon
11h

It becomes quickly apparent to anyone who has gone through TSA screening that it is a government make-work program.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
11h

This is emblematic of nearly every single government program in existence.

Created to last forever without ever having to account for itself based on any metric.

“I’m from the government. I’m here to help.”

The eight most dreaded words in the English language.

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