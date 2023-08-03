China Edging Closer to Potential Invasion or Blockade of Taiwan: A Look at the Warning Signs
China's state-owned enterprise (SOE) refiners have significantly ramped up production of marine diesel, a move that has raised concerns among analysts and defense experts. The capacity utilization at SOE refiners has surged from 75% to 95%, reaching full production, while smaller 'teapot refiners' have seen a decrease from 65% to 55%.
This shift in produ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.