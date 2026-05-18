amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shawn Christopher Phillips's avatar
Shawn Christopher Phillips
32m

I will be first in line for early voting tomorrow morning: Paxton check; Middleton check.

Reply
Share
Bob's avatar
Bob
1h

This smells like a hit piece timed to do maximum damage. It may be even true. Where was weeks and months ago. This is behavior reminiscent of the left. Makes me sick.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture