On December 10 the House of Representatives voted 222 to 200 to advance the so called Protect America’s Workforce Act, a bill drafted to repeal President Trump’s executive order that stripped roughly 1M federal workers of collective bargaining rights at key national security and service agencies. Thirteen Republicans crossed the aisle to join Democrats in forcing the vote, over the objections of the Speaker and over the plainly expressed priorities of the President. The surface framing was familiar, a story about “workers’ rights” and bipartisanship, but the deeper issue is more basic and more troubling. When the state’s own employees band together to exert organized pressure on the elected government, the usual picture of a free people bargaining with a private employer no longer fits. Something closer to an inversion of republican government begins to take shape.

It helps to begin with a simple contrast. In a private company, a union confronts a management that represents shareholders. The parties may be badly matched in power, but they are at least clearly distinct. The firm can accept or reject union demands and, in the extreme case, go out of business. The state is different. The government cannot “go out of business,” it cannot legally abandon its functions, and it does not bargain over its own profits. It is the institutional form of the people’s sovereignty. When its own employees, paid from compulsory taxes, organize to extract concessions from it, they are not bargaining with a private owner. They are bargaining with the citizenry itself, using a privileged legal position inside the machinery of government to shift control from voters to an entrenched bureaucracy.

This is not a new worry. In 1937 Franklin Roosevelt, who was no enemy of private unions, warned that “the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service” and has “distinct and insurmountable limitations” in government. A generation later George Meany, the first president of the AFL CIO, remarked that it is “impossible to bargain collectively with the government.” Their point was not that public employees should have no protections, but that the logic of public sovereignty makes the usual industrial model of unionism deeply suspect when applied to the state. In a republic the people rule through elected officials, who direct a civil service to implement their choices. If the civil service acquires an independent, union fortified power to resist, delay, or condition those choices, then the line of authority is no longer from voters to officials to employees. It runs instead through a fourth actor, the union, that is accountable to dues payers and national labor leadership, not to the electorate.

The Trump order that the House seeks to overturn was an effort to correct that imbalance, especially in agencies whose missions touch national security and core sovereign functions. By exempting agencies like Defense, State, Justice, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, and parts of Homeland Security from collective bargaining requirements, the order aimed to restore direct presidential control over the personnel who execute some of the most sensitive responsibilities of the executive branch. The point was not to silence workers, but to reassert a simple constitutional fact. Article II vests “the executive power” in a single President, who must be able to direct, reassign, and when necessary remove executive branch employees in order to faithfully execute the laws. A parallel authority rooted in union contracts, grievance procedures, and labor boards dilutes that responsibility and creates two masters for each civil servant, the elected President and the unelected union.

That dual loyalty has concrete costs. Over the last several decades the federal labor regime has accumulated a dense thicket of contracts and procedures that make it extraordinarily difficult for agency heads, and thus for the President, to manage the workforce. Managers who wish to move offices, change work rules, reduce telework, or discipline chronic underperformers quickly discover that each step is a “change in working conditions” that triggers bargaining obligations and can generate years of grievances and litigation. The result is not genuine negotiation between equals, it is slow motion coercion. Political leaders face electoral clocks, budget deadlines, and public crises. Union leaders face none of these pressures. They can simply say no, secure in the knowledge that delay preserves their preferred status quo.

The system of “official time” illustrates how far this inversion has gone. In the private sector, union officers are generally paid by unions. In the federal sector, union work is heavily subsidized. According to the Office of Personnel Management, federal employees spent roughly 3.2M hours on official time in fiscal year 2024, time in which they received full salary and benefits from the taxpayer while performing union business. Agencies estimated the direct compensation cost at around $208M, up more than 50% from 2019. That figure excludes the lost productivity from employees who were not doing the jobs for which they were hired. Taxpayers thus finance a political and bargaining apparatus that sits across the table from their elected representatives and demands more resources, more protections, and more barriers to accountability, all on the public dime.

This is why the usual reassurance, that federal unions cannot bargain over pay or strike, misses the point. Even limited bargaining over work rules, discipline and telework gives unions enormous leverage over how, and how effectively, the government can act. Consider the experience of the Department of Veterans Affairs during past wait time scandals in which veterans waited months for care and some died before seeing a doctor. Investigations found layers of civil service and union protections that made it nearly impossible to remove managers and staff who falsified records or tolerated dangerous delays. Senior officials pleaded with Congress for more firing authority. Yet union leaders fought accountability reforms in arbitration and in court, arguing that any streamlining of removal procedures threatened workers’ rights. The effect was grimly simple. People who had demonstrably failed veterans stayed on the payroll, while the public absorbed the cost in both money and lives.

When we ask what this has to do with republican government, the answer is straightforward. A core premise of self government is that public officials can be held to account. If policy fails, voters can remove presidents and legislators and try a different course. But what happens when the same malfunctioning bureaucracy persists through administration after administration, protected by contracts that neither the President nor Congress can easily dislodge? At that point ballots cease to translate into genuine control over the administrative state. Authority migrates into a dense web of bargaining agreements, arbitration precedents, and labor board rulings that few citizens ever see. The union becomes, in effect, a co equal branch of personnel government.

This shift in power is magnified by the partisan behavior of many federal unions. The largest federal unions contribute overwhelmingly to one political party and endorse candidates accordingly. They mobilize members for canvassing, phone banking, and turnout operations that are indistinguishable from ordinary campaign activity, all while enjoying subsidized offices and staff time inside government agencies. No private employer would tolerate a situation in which employees used company funded time and space to build a partisan machine that routinely opposes the firm’s chosen leadership. Yet this is the normal condition in Washington. Presidents and their appointees inherit a workforce whose organized representatives have often spent the last cycle campaigning against them and are now empowered by statute to drag their feet on the implementation of the very policies that voters elected those presidents to pursue.

Telework and pandemic era work rules offer a recent case study. During the years of maximum remote work, backlogs exploded at agencies like the IRS and Social Security Administration, where paper files and in person interactions remain central to service. The Trump administration responded by declaring that decisions about telework availability are management rights, not mandatory bargaining subjects, and directed agencies to bring employees back to the office so that citizens could again receive timely service. Federal unions responded not as partners in problem solving, but as adversaries. They filed complaints, demanded bargaining, and framed any reduction of telework as a moral injury to workers, regardless of the effect on the public. Here, too, the inversion is clear. The people who pay for government and depend on it were treated as an afterthought. The controlling interest was the comfort of those on the government payroll.

Once one sees the pattern, the stakes of the Protect America’s Workforce Act come into focus. The bill does not create some modest procedural protection for whistleblowers or forbid arbitrary firings, protections that can be squared with a healthy civil service. Instead it is explicitly designed to repeal an executive order that reasserted direct presidential control over personnel in agencies with national security and core governance missions. It guarantees that union contracts, once signed, will be honored, even if they were rushed through by an outgoing administration trying to “Trump proof” its legacy. And it does all this at the precise moment when voters have returned a President to office in large part on a promise to tame the bureaucracy and make it accountable again.

In that light, the thirteen Republicans who joined Democrats to advance PAWA did more than cast a single misguided vote. They sided with the permanent government against the constitutional government. They chose, perhaps in the name of bipartisanship or out of sincere regard for individual constituents, to entrench a structure in which unelected union leaders can veto or dilute the policy agenda of the President their own voters sent to Washington. There is a word for that pattern when it becomes entrenched. It is not republican self rule. It is oligarchy, governance by a relatively small, organized class that has mastered the levers of institutional power.

Critics will say this overstates the danger, that federal unions merely give workers a voice in their working conditions and that the real power still resides with elected officials. Yet the point of the examples above, and of the growing empirical record on official time, backlogs, and stalled reforms, is that this reassurance does not match reality. A voice is one thing. A veto, formal or informal, is another. When agency heads decide it is simply not worth the years of bargaining and litigation required to change a telework policy or remove an incompetent manager, they do not quietly remain in full control. They quietly surrender it. And what they surrender is not their own prerogative. It is the authority that voters entrusted to them.

Some reforms are obvious. Congress can sharply limit official time, require full transparency on its use, and bar union representatives who enjoy taxpayer funded salaries from engaging in partisan political activity. It can narrow the scope of collective bargaining to exclude anything that touches national security, emergency response, or core sovereign functions, and it can clarify that presidential management rights over assignments, telework, and discipline are not negotiable. More fundamentally, however, elected officials need to recover the older insight of Roosevelt and Meany, that there is a categorical difference between bargaining in a factory and bargaining in a ministry. In a factory, the parties are a private owner and private workers. In a ministry, the parties are, in the end, the sovereign people and their own agents.

Federal employees deserve fair treatment, transparent rules, and protection from arbitrary reprisal. They should be shielded from ideological purges and rewarded for competence and integrity. But none of this requires a parallel government of union officials with the power to extract subsidies, block reforms, and tilt the administrative state toward one political party. A modest civil service code, judicial review of truly abusive personnel decisions, and robust whistleblower protections can secure individual rights without planting a second, unaccountable sovereign inside the state. What the Trump order attempted, in its limited way, was to move back in that direction. What the Protect America’s Workforce Act attempts is to move further away.

The deepest objection to federal employee unions, then, is not that they cost too much, though they plainly do, or that they protect too many poor performers, though that is also true. The gravest objection is that they confuse the identity of the employer. In a republic the employer is the citizen. When public employees unionize against the government, the “management” on the other side of the table is ultimately the public itself. To force the public to pay for and submit to such adversarial bargaining is to weaken the link between consent and authority that defines free government. It invites exactly what we have begun to see, a slow bureaucratic tyranny, expanding in cost and shrinking in accountability, wrapped in the language of collective bargaining.

