amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Cunningham's avatar
Ray Cunningham
2h

Excellent article; it’s a shame that ignorance dominates the country and America is floundering. America needs Jesus Christ but since it doesn’t want Him chaos will continue.

Reply
Share
Secure 1776's avatar
Secure 1776
2h

A long piece -- the first paragraph captures its core truth:

"A republic cannot survive if it teaches its citizens to hate the people charged with enforcing its laws. That is not a rhetorical flourish. It is a plain institutional truth. Law is not self-executing. It lives in ordinary human beings who wear uniforms, sign paperwork, make arrests, and carry out removals. If you can be made to see those people not as fellow citizens performing a difficult public function, but as monsters, then the law begins to look optional, and violence begins to look like virtue."

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture