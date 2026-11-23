A man rebuilding his credit can get a card from OpenSky today on the following terms. He deposits $1,000 with the bank. The bank pays him 0% on that deposit and hands him a card with a $1,000 limit. If he carries a balance, the variable purchase rate is 28.49%. He is borrowing against his own money, at almost 3 times the rate the president now proposes as a ceiling.

The bank describes the arrangement differently to its shareholders. Capital Bancorp, OpenSky’s parent, told them in its November quarterly report, “Our credit card customers are a significant source of low-cost deposits.” The next sentence puts a number on it: $162.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, 19.2% of the company’s total in that category. The customer believes he is posting collateral. The bank’s accountants know he is supplying free funding.

On Saturday, Kayleigh McEnany asked President Trump whether he would work with Democrats in the next Congress on a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest. “I would do it,” he said. Congress should hold him to it, and it should write the cap to cover the balances Americans already owe. I have spent most of my adult life arguing against price controls, and I still distrust them. This one is justified because real competition never disciplined the price, and because the people paying it are the borrowers least able to shop around.

Conservatives defer to market prices for a good reason. A price reached by informed buyers and rival sellers contains more knowledge than any regulator can assemble. That deference is earned by the rivalry, though, and credit cards have less of it than their defenders admit. Economists Kyle Herkenhoff and Juan Morelli published an analysis of 14 million newly issued cards. Lenders with greater market share charged higher rates and passed along less of any decline in their own funding costs, even after accounting for the borrower’s characteristics. A CFPB survey found the same pattern from the customer’s side of the counter. For consumers in the same 620 to 719 credit-score band, large issuers offered a median rate of 28.20% and smaller issuers offered 18.15%.

Risk cannot explain a 10-point gap between lenders serving the same borrowers. A New York Fed staff report, drawing on account-level data covering about 90% of the card market, found average charge-offs near 6% against an interest spread of roughly 18 percentage points. Card lending returned 6.8% on assets after expenses, more than 4 times the return of the banking sector as a whole. The researchers also found very large marketing budgets, which is how a card priced at 35.90%, as the Reflex Platinum Mastercard pitched to people with damaged credit, finds customers at all.

In Fort Worth, Texas, People Federal Credit Union posts 9.90% on its standard Mastercard and 9.90% on its share-secured Mastercard. In Pennsylvania, PSECU offers a secured Visa at 9.90% with no annual fee and requires collateral equal to 25% of the credit line, or $200 if that is greater. An approved member pledges $250 for a $1,000 line and keeps the other $750. These lenders don’t buy much television time, which helps explain both their prices and their obscurity.

The people who never hear about the 9.90% card are the ones who need it most. According to the Federal Reserve’s household survey, 52% of cardholders with family income below $25,000 carried a balance at some point in 2025, and 57% of those earning $25,000 to $49,999 did. Among cardholders earning $100,000 or more, the figure was 37%. Americans ended the third quarter owing $1.29 trillion on their cards, and the Fed puts the average rate on accounts actually charged interest at 22.36%. Chris Griswold of American Compass has done the netting that the rewards brochures leave out: “Net reward rates for users with lower credit scores are deep in the red.” The waitress carrying a balance is paying for the consultant’s airline miles.

Take a family that owes $5,000 and can afford $200 a month. At 22.36%, about $93 of the first payment goes to interest; at 10%, about $42 does. After 12 payments and no new charges, the family at today’s rate has paid roughly $978 in interest and still owes $3,578. Under the cap, it has paid about $410 and owes $3,010. Same family, same $2,400, and $568 closer to being out of debt. Economists Will Dobbie and Jae Song studied a randomized experiment in debt relief and found that distressed borrowers offered the largest interest write-downs were 18.9% more likely to finish their repayment program.

Earlier generations of Americans would have found the president’s number unremarkable. Usury limits are older than the Republic, and for most of our history every state enforced one. A 1978 Supreme Court decision, Marquette National Bank v. First of Omaha, ended them for credit cards by allowing a national bank to charge customers in every state the rate permitted in its home state. South Dakota abolished its ceiling in 1980, Citibank moved its card business to Sioux Falls, and the other 49 legislatures lost their say. The Texas Constitution, as it happens, still names 10% as the usury line whenever the legislature has not set another.

Since then, Congress has stepped in, and the sky has stayed where it was. The Federal Credit Union Act sets a 15% ceiling on loans, which regulators have relaxed to 18% since 1987, and federal credit unions now post rates as low as 9.90%. Jim Talent, a Missouri Republican, sponsored the 2006 law that caps loans to service members at 36%. The CARD Act of 2009 restricted card fees, and a study of roughly 160 million accounts found it saved borrowers $11.9 billion a year, with costs falling by more than 5.3% of balances for those below a FICO score of 660. The researchers found no offsetting rise in interest charges and no drop in credit volume.

The American Bankers Association projects that 74% to 85% of open accounts would be closed or have their lines drastically reduced under a 10% cap. That number comes from a survey of the issuers themselves, and it counts a trimmed credit line the same as a cancelled card. Vanderbilt’s Brian Shearer modeled the cap score tier by score tier and found $100 billion a year in interest savings, with lenders recovering about $27 billion by cutting rewards. Borrowers below a FICO score of 700 would save $45 billion. Shearer also says plainly that around FICO 600 and below, some unsecured lending would contract, and I believe him.

That borrower is the one now being sold the 35.90% card and the fully secured card at 28.49%, and he has better options today. A Texas worker whose paycheck lands in an 𝕏 Money account, with at least $1,000 in qualifying direct deposits in the preceding 34 days, earns 6% APY on his balance and up to 3% cash back on its Visa debit card, with no subscription. Put the same $1,000 there and spend $400 on eligible groceries. The purchase returns $12, and the remaining $600 earns about $36 over a year. At OpenSky, the $1,000 earns nothing, and a $400 balance carried for 30 days costs about $9.37.

A debit card reports no payment history, and a worker who wants a mortgage someday needs one. He can get it by pledging $250 to a credit union that takes partial collateral, as PSECU does for its members, while the rest of his savings earns 6% and stays within reach. He should not lend a bank $1,000 at 0% for the right to borrow it back at 28.49%.

Congress should pass the president’s one-year cap as soon as the new session opens. The statute should cover interest accruing on existing balances, since that is where the $568 comes from. It should carry the anti-evasion language from Senator Josh Hawley’s bill so that lenders cannot rebuild the rate out of mandatory fees. It should also require issuers to report approvals, credit limits, delinquencies, and principal repaid, broken out separately by income and by credit score, so that in 12 months we are arguing about data. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas would apply the cap only to institutions with more than $100 billion in assets, which leaves community banks and most credit unions alone, and Congress should adopt his threshold.

The alternatives are slower. The Sanders-Hawley bill, S. 381, runs to January 1, 2031, which is a long time to keep a price control without a test. The Whitehouse-Warren bill, S. 3721, would return the question to the borrower’s home state, undoing Marquette for consumer credit, and a Federalist can respect that. It would also mean waiting on 50 legislatures while the interest compounds. A one-year trial with published results gives Congress something neither bill does: a scheduled moment to stop.

The Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media will describe all of this as Elizabeth Warren’s idea, which the president stumbled into. Trump proposed the 10% cap during the 2024 campaign to the voters who actually carry these balances. Senator Warren welcomed his offer last weekend, and she is welcome aboard.

At the end of the day, the cap buys a year, and what ought to outlast it is competition like that already visible at a Fort Worth credit union and in 𝕏 Money, where institutions bid for a working family’s cash instead of renting it back. The Republican Party now depends on the votes of people who carry balances. A party that asks for those votes owes them a market that rewards thrift, and where the market has stopped doing that, it owes them a government willing to repair it.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.