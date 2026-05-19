amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
2h

By "Democrat" you mean, of course, CCP. From Feinstein, Swalwell, Cuomo, Hochul, etc. Even going back to Bill Clinton and the Loral Missile Deal that sold our missile guidance tech to China.

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
1h

Fascinating. I knew nothing of this. With respect to donations of a political or regulatory nature, whether “non-profit” or not, we need to start to insist on total transparency.

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