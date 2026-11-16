The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1h

The Democrats don't count votes, they count ballots. What the citizens vote for is not what we get. Not until they've tinkered with it and added a loophole.

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SDN's avatar
SDN
1h

As long as we have mail in voting and same day registration without proof of citizenship, voter integrity is a mirage.

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