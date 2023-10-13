Did John Kerry's Illegal Diplomacy With Palestine Fuel the Current Middle Eastern War?
The recent escalation in hostilities between Hamas and Israel has led to a devastating loss of life and further destabilization in the Middle East. While the origins of this conflict are multifaceted, unauthorized diplomacy conducted by former Secretary of State John Kerry in 2018 may have played a pivotal role.
Key Figures: Hussein Agha and Mahmoud Abbas
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.