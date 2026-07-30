The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Steve Billmaier's avatar
Steve Billmaier
4h

Well-researched and a fun read. Some great lessons here to pay attention to!

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
5h

That explains something that I had not thought of

When I moved to Japan the first time in August 1991 Salmon sushi/sashimi was not a thing. Mind you we're talking the salmon flesh. Salmon roe (ikura) was (and is) a standard sashimi/sushi dish. But the flesh became ubiquitous as I came back to Japan from US and then Europe in the mid/late 1990s and early 2000s. I never really thought about why that would have been the case but I did notice it as an oddity.

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