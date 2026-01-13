amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Richard Luthmann
4h

Scott Adams mattered because he named the lie and made it funny. Dilbert wasn’t about cartoons—it was about power, bullshit, and how modern institutions rot from incentives nobody admits out loud. Adams gave white-collar America permission to laugh at the system that trapped them, and that laughter was a form of resistance. Yes, he became controversial. Yes, he said things that detonated careers in an age that punishes heresy. But cancellation doesn’t erase impact. Adams forced people to see how language manipulates, how managers fail upward, and how usefulness—not approval—is the only durable legacy. “Be useful” isn’t a slogan. It’s a challenge.

Joshua Biddle
4h

A true patriot. A treasure.

