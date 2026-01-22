The House Judiciary Committee hearing offered a moment of accidental clarity. Disgraced former special counsel Jack Smith, defending his decision to force a criminal trial of President Trump onto an accelerated pre election calendar, asserted that the Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial does not belong exclusively to the defendant. He claimed instead that it is shared by the state and by the public at large. Members of Congress reacted with visible disbelief. One pointed out that even routine speeding tickets in the same jurisdiction are not scheduled with such haste. Smith’s claim was not merely provocative, it was wrong on the law, wrong on the Constitution, and revealing in its implications.

Begin with the text. The Sixth Amendment provides that in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial. The grammar matters. The subject is the accused. The verb is shall enjoy. The object is the right. No other holder is named. Not the state. Not the public. Not prosecutors. The provision sits alongside other guarantees that are unmistakably defendant centered, the right to counsel, the right to confront witnesses, the right to compulsory process. These are shields against the state, not tools for it. To read into this clause a co equal public right is to rewrite the sentence rather than interpret it.

The structure of the Amendment reinforces the point. Each enumerated protection addresses a familiar abuse of sovereign power. Long pretrial detention without adjudication. Trials held at the government’s convenience. Accusations left hanging indefinitely. The speedy trial clause arose from the common law fear of the dungeon without judgment. It was designed to protect liberty and fairness by preventing the state from using delay as punishment. Its animating concern is the defendant’s vulnerability, not the public’s impatience.

The Supreme Court has been consistent on this. In Barker v Wingo, the Court described the speedy trial right as safeguarding three interests, preventing oppressive pretrial incarceration, minimizing anxiety and concern of the accused, and limiting the possibility that the defense will be impaired. Each interest is personal to the defendant. The Court emphasized that the most serious harm is impairment of the defense, the loss of witnesses, faded memories, and degraded evidence. That harm falls on the accused alone. No corresponding prosecutorial harm appears in the analysis.

The Barker framework also reveals who owns the right. One factor is whether the defendant asserted it. That inquiry would be incoherent if the right were shared with the state. A right that must be asserted by one party but can be enforced against that party by another is not a right at all. It is a managerial preference. The Court’s analysis presupposes that the defendant may want speed or delay, and that his choice matters.

The remedy confirms the same conclusion. When a speedy trial violation occurs, the sole remedy is dismissal of the indictment. In Strunk v United States, the Court held that no lesser remedy could cure the constitutional harm. The state loses its case entirely. This is not how courts vindicate shared rights. It is how they enforce one sided protections. If the prosecution or public truly possessed a speedy trial right, one would expect a reciprocal remedy when delay occurred over their objection. There is none.

The Court has also been explicit that the right attaches only upon accusation. In United States v Marion, the Sixth Amendment was held inapplicable to pre indictment delay because the defendant is not yet an accused. This again underscores the personal nature of the guarantee. The public does not become an accused at indictment. The state does not. Only a named defendant does.

Against this background, Smith’s assertion collapses. He is correct that society has an interest in timely justice. Courts and commentators have said as much for decades. But an interest is not a right. The Constitution draws a sharp line between the two. Where the Framers intended to create public rights, they did so expressly. Where they intended to restrain the state for the benefit of individuals, they spoke in the language of enjoyment by the accused.

Congress has reflected the public interest through statute. The Speedy Trial Act imposes timelines on federal prosecutions and requires judges to consider both the public and the defendant’s interest in prompt proceedings. But the Act does not constitutionalize that interest. It enforces it through the defendant’s motion to dismiss. The prosecution cannot invoke the Act to compel speed over a defendant’s objection when the court finds that delay serves the ends of justice. Statute follows the Constitution’s allocation of rights, it does not revise it.

The Trump prosecutions make the distinction concrete. In the DC case, Smith pressed for a schedule that would have forced the defense to review roughly 100K documents per day and to watch thousands of hours of video in a matter of weeks. This was not merely aggressive, it was fantastical. One member of Congress noted that petty traffic cases move more slowly. Smith justified this pace by invoking a supposed public right to a speedy trial and by emphasizing the proximity of the 2024 election.

That emphasis gives the game away. The Constitution does not authorize prosecutors to weaponize scheduling to achieve political ends. A trial calendar is not a campaign strategy. When speed is demanded not to relieve an accused of oppressive delay but to deprive him of the ability to campaign, the purpose of the Sixth Amendment is inverted. What was designed as a shield becomes a cudgel.

Smith did not say what mattered most. The pressure to try the case before the election came from his political masters, the president and the Democrat Party, who understood that a trial itself, regardless of outcome, would constrain Trump’s ability to run. The Constitution is not indifferent to this manipulation. It is hostile to it. The speedy trial right exists to prevent the state from imposing burdens through timing. It does not exist to authorize those burdens.

The Florida documents case tells the same story. Prosecutors again invoked a public right to speed. Judge Aileen Cannon declined to rush. She recognized that classified discovery and complex motions required time. No constitutional violation occurred when the trial did not proceed on the government’s preferred timetable. The public may have been frustrated. But frustration is not a rights injury.

Smith’s rhetoric also reflects a deeper confusion, one perhaps acquired abroad. He spent years serving in the International Criminal Court, an institution premised on a very different relationship between the state, the accused, and the international community. In that system, prosecutorial urgency and global interests often dominate. But the US does not recognize the ICC. We rejected it precisely because it dilutes national sovereignty and individual protections. Importing its sensibilities into American constitutional law is a category error.

In our system, the prosecution does not own the clock. The defendant does, subject to reasonableness and judicial oversight. Courts may deny dilatory tactics. They may insist on progress. But they do so to protect fairness and efficiency, not to vindicate a prosecutorial right. When the defendant seeks time to prepare against the full force of the federal government, the Constitution is on his side.

This is why Smith’s claim drew disbelief. It contradicted the text, the structure, and the doctrine of the Sixth Amendment. It also contradicted basic intuitions about justice. No one believes the state should be able to say, we demand speed, therefore you must be tried before you can prepare. That is not how rights work. That is how power works.

The hearing thus clarified more than Smith intended. It revealed a prosecutorial mindset willing to recast a defendant’s protection as a public entitlement when convenient. It revealed how easily constitutional language can be bent to serve political timetables. And it revealed why vigilance is necessary. Rights erode not only through open defiance but through subtle redefinition.

The Sixth Amendment has endured because its meaning is plain. The accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy trial. Enjoyment implies choice. It implies a benefit held by one party against another. It does not imply a collective entitlement to hurry a man to judgment. On that point, the Constitution is not ambiguous, and Jack Smith’s testimony was not merely unpersuasive, it was false.

