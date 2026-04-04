amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

DEI was a color revolution tactic designed to weaken our institutions and military readiness.

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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
1d

“Ordinary” people KNOW this. They have been conditioned to deny it, intimidated into ignoring it. This is why Western Europe is doomed. America is in jeopardy. This will end badly.

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