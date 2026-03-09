amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrei Stieber's avatar
Andrei Stieber
30m

Another brilliant essay. However, this point:

“This suggestion should not be understood as an accusation. It is the opposite. It is an opportunity for exoneration.” Except it’s never an exoneration for the ones for whom facts don’t matter for whatever reason. Prime example: Donald Trump was referred to as a convicted rapist notwithstanding his exoneration in the NY case.

That does not mean I don’t believe disclosure would be preferable to concealment.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture