Richard Luthmann
17m

If the census becomes a modeling exercise instead of a headcount, representation becomes negotiable. That’s the core danger. The Constitution requires an “actual Enumeration,” not an algorithm with adjustable dials and mass imputation filling in millions of blanks. When bureaucrats inject synthetic noise, withhold key parameters, and substitute statistical guesses for real people, they are not protecting democracy — they are redefining it. Political power flows from population totals. Alter the totals, and you alter Congress, the Electoral College, and billions in funding. Transparency is not optional in a republic. Count people. Publish truth. Leave the math experiments out of apportionment.

