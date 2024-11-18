Efficiency by Inefficiency
How Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Could Take a Page From Reagan's Playbook
In a twist that only our brave new timeline could produce, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been handed the reins of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a yet to be created agency created to identify and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, reducing waste and ensuring effective government operations. If there's a lesson to be gleaned fro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.