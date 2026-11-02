The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
13hEdited

Sen. Elissa Slotkin violated The Logan Act (18 U.S.C. § 953)

What it prohibits: The statute bars any U.S. citizen, wherever they are, from conducting unauthorized correspondence or intercourse with a foreign government (or its agents) with the intent to influence the measures or conduct of that foreign government in relation to disputes or controversies with the U.S., or to defeat U.S. measures.

Reply
Share
1 reply
geraldsd's avatar
geraldsd
13h

My question is why is this bitch walking around free, today. She should have already been sporting her new tar and feathers!

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture