Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's Bold Plan to Slash the Bureaucratic Swamp
In a country where unelected bureaucrats scuttle around Washington, issuing countless rules, the simple notion that the people we elect should be the ones running the government has somehow become quaint. This isn’t how our Founders envisioned America, and thank goodness, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy seem poised to fix it. This duo, with their newly ch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.