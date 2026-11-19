Yesterday, Elon Musk told the DealBook Summit that he feels “pretty foolish” about spending nearly $500 million on the midterms. He has company. Democrats will hold at least 257 House seats and 56 Senate seats in January, and a week after the rout, Senate Republicans kept John Thune as their leader by acclamation. Conservatives who watched Thune refuse to change Senate rules to pass election integrity legislation, and who spent two years watching him treat the Democrat Party’s comfort as his first duty, are asking the question Musk asked in July 2025. Why not start a new party?

Because American law will not let it win. Conservatives should take over the Republican Party, nomination by nomination, because more than a century of statutes and Supreme Court precedent has turned the two major ballot lines into something close to property, and we already own half of it. A conservative who wins a Republican primary carries an established ballot line into November. A conservative who qualifies a new party has won permission to begin, with the Democrat nominee already printed on the ballot.

Two Texans show what that line is worth. Mike Collier was the Democrat nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018 and 2022. When he sought the same office this year as an independent, Texas demanded 81,030 valid signatures, and a primary runoff left him 30 days to gather them, about 2,701 a day. Same man, same office; only the ballot line changed. In 2012, Ted Cruz faced a governor, 18 Republican state senators, and a sitting lieutenant governor, David Dewhurst, who beat him 44.6% to 34.2% in the first round. Cruz won the runoff with 56.8% and the general election with 56.5%. He beat his party’s leadership and kept its voters.

The Supreme Court has said plainly that the arrangement is deliberate. In Timmons v. Twin Cities Area New Party in 1997, Chief Justice William Rehnquist upheld Minnesota’s ban on a candidate appearing as the nominee of two parties, writing that states may enact “reasonable election regulations that may, in practice, favor the traditional two-party system.” The Court will strike down a rule that completely walls out challengers, as it did with Ohio’s 15% petition requirement in Williams v. Rhodes in 1968. Short of that, legislatures run by Republicans and Democrats may make life as hard for a newcomer as they please.

The states have used the latitude. Georgia requires a third-party candidate for the U.S. House to collect signatures from 5% of the district’s registered voters, and in 2022 the Eleventh Circuit recorded as undisputed fact that no such candidate had ever met the requirement. The court upheld it anyway. Musk’s plan called for winning 8 to 10 House districts; in Georgia, zero third-party House candidates have reached the ballot under that rule. Maryland’s Greens needed 10,000 valid signatures in 2024, turned in 17,791, and survived by 134 after officials threw out 7,657. In Texas, a new party needed 81,030 names this cycle, and nobody who had voted in a primary was allowed to sign, which disqualifies exactly the conservatives a new party would need most.

The money follows the law. In the 2023-24 cycle, Democrat committees reported $1.614 billion in receipts and Republican committees $1.121 billion. Every other party in America combined reported $10.85 million, about $1 for every $252 the two major parties took in. Texas taxpayers pay for party primaries under Election Code §173.001, a subsidy the Supreme Court approved in American Party of Texas v. White, while smaller parties cover their own conventions. Federal postal law names the Republican and Democrat congressional campaign committees in the statute itself as eligible for discounted mail. On June 30th, the Supreme Court struck down federal limits on what parties may spend in coordination with their nominees, so a Republican nominee now has that whole treasury behind him and a third-party nominee has whatever he can raise himself. Republicans and Democrats are recognized in all 50 states; after more than 50 years of trying, the Libertarians are recognized in only 35.

Suppose a new party clears every one of those hurdles. It still has to finish first. Federal law requires single-member House districts, and 48 states award all their electors to the statewide winner. Ross Perot won 18.9% of the popular vote in 1992 and zero electoral votes. Theodore Roosevelt, a former president and the most popular Republican alive, outpolled the Republican incumbent in 1912, 88 electoral votes to 8, and the beneficiary was Woodrow Wilson, who took 435 electoral votes with 41.8% of the vote. Voters understand the arithmetic better than the consultants do. Last year, Gallup found that 62% of Americans say the country needs a third party, yet 54% said they would abandon a third-party candidate they considered the best in the race if he looked unlikely to win, and only 7% of Republicans said they were very likely to vote for one.

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The Republican Party itself began as an insurgency, and James Buckley won a New York Senate seat on the Conservative line in 1970. Both things happened. The Republicans of the 1850s replaced a Whig Party that was coming apart over slavery, decades before states printed the ballots and wrote the petition rules. Buckley won one seat, in one state, in a three-way race, with 39% of the vote. Six years later he ran for reelection as the Republican nominee.

The left already understands all of this. The Democratic Socialists of America never bothered to found a party of their own. In June 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat Joe Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, in a primary. In June 2025, Uganda national Zohran Mamdani beat former governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination for New York mayor. On August 5th this year, Abdul El-Sayed, backed by Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, edged Rep. Haley Stevens for the Michigan Senate nomination, despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s endorsement of Stevens. Stevens pledged her full support the same day, and El-Sayed is now a senator-elect. The old Democrat establishment read the returns and fell in line. The socialists took the ballot line, the donor lists, and the voters, and the people they beat now work for them.

Conservatives should do the same thing with better ideas. In July 2025, I proposed an

America Caucus

with candidates who sign a common legislative commitment, run in Republican primaries, and vote as a bloc once seated. Musk wanted 8 to 10 House members holding the deciding votes. Eight votes count the same on the floor whether their owners arrived under a new label or a Republican one, and only the Republican route gets them there. The model is September 27, 1994, when more than 300 Republican candidates signed the Contract with America and promised floor votes on 10 bills within 100 days. Voters gave them 54 seats and, for the first Time in 40 years, a Republican House. In 2010, Utah Republicans denied Senator Bob Bennett renomination at their own state convention and sent Mike Lee to Washington, where he remains.

The midterm made the work easier, and I’d go further and call it a gift. A wave removes incumbents, and incumbents are what make primaries hard. Every House seat the party lost on November 3 will have an open Republican nomination in 2028, with no sitting member for leadership to protect, and a good many of the Republicans who lost were the ones conservatives had the least use for, members who campaigned as fighters and voted as managers. House Republicans have already picked Jim Jordan over Steve Scalise as minority leader. In the Senate, the motion to go ahead with Thune’s reelection passed 31 to 15, meaning 15 Republican senators wanted the conference to stop and think before handing him two more years. That looks to me like a caucus waiting for a name and a contract.

Musk’s $500 million mostly bought television in general elections where the nominees had already been chosen; a fraction of that sum spent on recruitment and primaries in 2027 and 2028 would decide who the nominees are. The Democrats and their willing accomplices in the drive-by media would love nothing more than a conservative third party, because a seperate ballot line splits our vote and leaves the leadership they prefer in quiet possession of the Republican one. Every angry conservative who walks out is one less primary voter Thune’s allies have to worry about.

Conservatives defend the Electoral College and the single-member district because they force coalitions to form before the election, in the open, where voters can judge them. Tara Ross made that case for the Heritage Foundation two decades ago, and a movement that praises the system on constitutional grounds ought to be willing to compete under its rules. At the end of the day, the Republican name belongs to whoever shows up in the primary, and John Thune holds it on loan. Ronald Reagan understood that in 1980. Donald Trump understood it in 2016, when he won a nomination instead of founding a party, and by 2024 the platform read the way he wanted, tariffs included. The Texas filing deadline for the 2028 primary falls in December 2027. That is a little over a year away, and the recruiting should start now.

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Alexander Muse is a Fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation and publishes political analysis at amuseonx.com. Readers who identify errors are invited to contact me directly. Each op-ed is edited for grammar and clarity using AI in partnership with Grammarly. Data provided in a sponsored partnership with Polymarket.