Elon Musk Isn't Buying Twitter
The inside story behind the billionaire's apparent decision to leave the social network at the altar. Insiders believe there is almost ZERO chance this deal will close.
Over the past forty-three days, it has become clear to Elon Musk that Twitter is one of the worst run, most dysfunctional public companies in America. It has been said that if Twitter was a person they would be diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder presenting with overwhelming arrogance, and algorithmic manipulatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.