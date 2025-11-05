@amuse

User's avatar
Gabino Cuevas's avatar
Gabino Cuevas
7d

I had ben initially opposed to ending the filibuster, primarily due to my fear of what the Democrats would do with a simple majority. But then I read your piece and I've been dissuaded. I never really knew the exact history of the Senate filibuster, but knowing it was not an instrument the Founding Fathers proposed makes me more inclined to forego it. Also, nothing will stop the next change of power from simply undoing bad legislation. If we didn't have a filibuster, Obamacare would've been rescinded long ago. Lets do it!

TexasLuckyDog's avatar
TexasLuckyDog
7d

I agree with most of your analysis but you left out an important reform if simple majority rule is to be the guiding principle. The power of the leadership positions in both the majority and minority sides must be reduced, making each legislator more free to follow his/her conscience in voting. This would also support your suggestions about the amendment process, which currently gives committee chairs and leadership de facto veto power over nearly all amendments, even when offered by their own side of the aisle. That's no way to run a suppositively deliberative and representative body.

