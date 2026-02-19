amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MCav's avatar
MCav
2h

"The call to action is simple. Reject Sharia. Protect speech and commerce in every neighborhood. Demand assimilation as the price of citizenship. If we wait until formal Sharia courts or overt police retreat appear, we will have waited too long. The lesson from France, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, and Germany is not that collapse is inevitable. It is that erosion is gradual."

Drip, drip, drip and eventually even hard stone is eroded. The culture which birthed the Islamic jihad sees things in terms of multiple generations, not in terms of decades or election cycles. Americans need to see things differently if we are to preserve this Republic, along with our unique American culture, our opportunities, and our freedom.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
42m

Islam is not an actual religion. It is a political movement wrapped in the cloak of a religion, and is wholly incompatible with western culture and our political system. The long game for Islam is not news. It’s been written down and woven into the very fabric of their system and modus operandi for over a thousand years. And that game is the total subordination of, and/or death of the “infidel” across the world.

We ignore it at our peril.

Muslims coming here or into any western nation, must be made to understand in no uncertain terms, that they either leave their system outside, and submit to ours, or simply go elsewhere. There are plenty of Islamic countries for them to choose from. We aren’t one them.

That is not prejudice nor bigotry, or the made up word, “Islamophobia”.

It is a matter of survival against the sworn enemy of western civilization.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 amuse𝕏press · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture