MonkeyPox NOT Sexually Transmitted!
Despite new data from the CDC the media continues to assure us that all Americans are at risk of contracting the deadly MonkeyPox virus - especially kids! Mask up!
The media is reporting that the CDC's latest report confirms that MonkeyPox is NOT a ‘gay’ disease nor is it sexually transmitted despite its findings that:
99% of MonkeyPox victims are men, 94% of whom admit to having anal sex with other men.
54% of MonkeyPox victims admitted to having anal sex with 2-9 men three weeks prior to displaying symptoms of th…
