FALSE FLAG: Judge Michael Ponsor's Blatant Hypocrisy
In yet another blatant display of partisan bias, a sitting federal judge appointed by Bill Clinton, Senior Judge Michael Ponsor, has stepped into the political fray with an extrajudicial attack on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. This unwarranted commentary comes amid critical decisions pending before the Court, highlighting the Democratic Party’s re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.