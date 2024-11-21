False Heroes: Why the FBI's 'Terror Victories' Are Nothing More Than Tragic Manipulations
In recent years, the FBI has become increasingly skilled not at capturing the masterminds of terror but at fabricating their own foes, preying on the vulnerable, the mentally ill, and the socially isolated. What once was a proud institution tasked with the safeguarding of the Republic now finds itself busying thousands of its agents not with countering …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to @amuse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.