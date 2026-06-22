The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
1h

You must get a per-word bonus, because these are always too long. And techbro money for sure, with your data center fetish.

"Far left"

"NGO"

"Invade"

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Eric McFadden's avatar
Eric McFadden
2h

Is this the same meeting of MAGAs that the Elephant pissed on the floor? 😂

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