amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

Richard Luthmann
3h

This is the quiet scandal no one wants to admit: the Constitution never changed—Congress did. The NVRA didn’t expand the electorate, but it handcuffed verification and let confusion harden into orthodoxy. For thirty years, critics hid behind process while pretending enforcement itself was unlawful. The SAVE Act blows that dodge apart. It doesn’t defy courts; it answers them. It doesn’t disenfranchise voters; it enforces a rule everyone claims to support. Citizenship isn’t a suggestion, and elections aren’t a trust fall. If Congress created the mess, Congress can clean it up. Anything less is legislative cowardice dressed as caution.

Elaine
3h

"To impose a sudden documentary requirement, even one aligned with constitutional principles, risks litigation chaos, administrative disruption, and confusion among lawful voters."

And that is why laws must be given very careful consideration and not be implemented based on making things easier but consider the ramifications of what a new law will have.

But it simply makes sense that a non-citizen should not have a vote in how the nation is governed. Does anyone believe that if an American went to another country and was not a citizen and a proposed law effected the citizens of that country detrimentally that it was fair for that person to have a vote? Of course not so why should it be different in the U.S.?

