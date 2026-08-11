The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
4h

Alaska and the new states of Greenland and Canada seem like promising locations for expansion. Also, we need mine sweepers...yesterday.

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
41m

During that period when we had two functioning icebreakers, there was a storm that shut down Alaskan ports. Communities were running out of supplies and they needed an icebreaker to get in. I was really appalled by it and nothing was done.

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