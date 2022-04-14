On January 8th, 2021 Twitter permanently banned the President of the United States from its platform after he posted these two messages:

1/8/21 9:46AM - 'The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in a…