amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Romgrp's avatar
Romgrp
3d

Excellent! In WI it has been a hotbed of discussion and no discussion regarding the development of DATA CENTERS in small towns. Officials and citizens need to be aware of what’s at stake. AI is here. There is no stopping now. Intelligent questions must be asked. The moratorium sounds like a no kings blueprint….disrupt & distract and don’t let America get ahead.

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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
3dEdited

Excellent as usual. Seeing who is funding a cause always exposes the real motives. Why can’t they care more about our air quality that they are polluting with chem trails?

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