amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9m

The permanent governing class loves fake trade-offs because fake trade-offs create paralysis. In this case, the pitch is that local edge computing somehow saves America from building the industrial-scale AI infrastructure needed to compete with China. That is nonsense, and Muse exposes it cleanly. Edge inference is the showroom. Centralized training is the factory. You need both. Anyone telling county boards, activists, or conservative audiences that data centers are dead should be asked the oldest question in politics and business: who profits? America needs power, chips, cooling, land, and backbone. China is building. We should not be talking ourselves into surrender.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
11m

Pretty much the same methodology used to stop oil sands, pipeline and LNG export terminal development in Canada.

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