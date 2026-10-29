The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

The Enterprise by Alexander Muse

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George Williams Unsupervised's avatar
George Williams Unsupervised
4hEdited

Brilliant legal assessment. AG Paxton, are you reading this?

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Trish's avatar
Trish
4hEdited

Finally an easy to understand way to understand the intentionally messy, tangled web of massive fraud in our elections. White collar crime….but I believe if these max sentences were increased to mandatory 10 yrs for each illegal act you could almost shut down this crime in its entirety. No? Let’s just try it for 10 years because as it is, the hand slapping, gentlemanly way of doing business is neither an impressive deterrent nor a punishment equal to the crime of assaulting voters and violating the sacred privileged rights of our trust in voting.

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