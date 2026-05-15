amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
1hEdited

That this is even a topic of discussion reveals serious moral impairment, yet transitioning continues to be supported in blue states like CA and MN. Not only should those physicians lose their license, they should be jailed. Gender affirming care is a euphemism for irreversible chemical or surgical bodily mutilation and anyone thinking that a minor has the maturity to make such a life altering decision is delusional and if they allow it to happen, should face criminal prosecution. There should be no ambiguity around this issue. To me, it ranks right up there with pedophilia, rape, and murder - maybe even worse.

And, I wonder if Paxton's efforts around this issue are one reason he is being smeared by opponents.

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JAMES's avatar
JAMES
3h

This hard news report is 100% factual and remarkably telling regarding not only the character of both Ken Paxton and John Cornyn but also is telling of the unfortunate state of affairs in Texas politics generally.

As Texas patriots it is incumbent on each of us to pay attention to accurate truth and to actively participate in the effort to heal and save our Democratic Republic.

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